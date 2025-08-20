7 Sarah Jessica Parker Movies and Shows to Watch After 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker has become a beloved fan favorite in the entertainment world, and she captured audiences with her recent performance as the main lead in And Just Like That.

She has played a memorable role in this show, as it is the sequel to Sex and the City. Her professional journey started with a television appearance after working in theatre at the beginning of the 1980s.

She later transitioned to big-screen roles that established her as a popular actress. Parker proved her acting skills through many genres, like romantic comedies and intense dramas.

Her performance consistently brought emotional depth and authenticity to every role she adapted. Parker's acting experience offers viewers opportunities to explore her production beyond the world of Carrie Bradshaw and discover the span of her acting capabilities.

Ed Wood, The Family Stone, L.A. Story, and four other Sarah Jessica Parker movies and shows to watch if you liked And Just Like That

1) Square Pegs

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows two teenage girls dealing with the complications of high school life. Parker plays the role of Patty Greene, a shy girl with glasses who struggles to find her place among her peers.

The series explored the themes of identity crises and social standing with humor and sensitivity. Her character faces various awkward teenage experiences that resonate with the viewers. The series lasted for one season, making an important stepping stone in Parker's initial professional career.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Footloose

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This dance drama, released in 1984, featured Sarah Jessica Parker in a supporting role alongside Kevin Bacon. She embodied the role of Rusty Rodriguez, a rebellious teen in a small city where rock music and dancing face restrictions.

The film focuses on a Chicago teenager who moves to a conservative community and challenges local authorities. Sarah Jessica Parker's character provided humor while supporting the central narrative about freedom of expression.

Her performance demonstrated her dancing potential and comedic talent in balance. Footloose became a cultural phenomenon that launched many careers, including hers. Sarah Jessica Parker's portrayal contributed to the movie's raw depiction of teenage culture in conservative America.

Footloose is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Hocus Pocus

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This supernatural comedy by Disney featured Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, one of the three witch Sanderson siblings. Hocus Pocus follows the rebirth of the Sanderson sisters in present day Salem after centuries of the curse being lifted.

Sarah Jessica Parker portrayed the silly middle sister whose superficial persona and vanity deliver comic moments throughout the narrative. Her character possessed magical powers, but remained focused on her appearance rather than the sinister plans. This performance required her to explore physical comedy and vocal variation, highlighting her theatrical experience.

The movie initially received mixed reviews but gained recognition through television broadcasting and home videos. The movie became a Halloween must-watch for a lot of families across America. And around 2022, Saraha Jessica Parker reprised her role in Hocus Pocus 2.

Hocus Pocus is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) L.A. Story

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This romantic comedy starring Steve Martin featured Sarah Jessica Parker as SanDeE*, a cheerful aspiring actress. The movie added satire to the Los Angeles culture while following a weatherman's romantic adventures across the town.

Her character represented the typical California girl with endless dreams and shallow interests. Sarah Jessica Parker brought more charm and energy to the role, despite of the character's limited intellectual depth.

L.A. Story allowed Sarah Jessica Parker to work alongside established comedic talents like Victoria Tennant and Richard E. Grant while honing her film acting skills. The movie offered an unconventional take on urban romance and life in California. Her supporting role contributed to the movie's overall success and critical reception.

L.A. Story is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Ed Wood

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This biographical drama focuses on Tim Burton and showcases Sarah Jessica Parker in a small yet significant role. The black and white movie chronicled the life of notorious filmmaker Ed Wood Jr. and his connections with Hollywood outcasts. She appears as Dolores Fuller, Wood's girlfriend, who eventually becomes irritated by his amateur filmmaking attempts.

The character provided a more raw perspective amid the movie's eccentric ensemble cast. Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a subtle performance that balanced the emotional moments and comedy.

The movie earned critical acclaim and many Academy Awards. The film featured Johnny Depp as the titular protagonist, and his chemistry with Sarah Jessica Parker got a lot of recognition.

Ed Wood is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) Divorce

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This drama series featured Sarah Jessica Parker as Frances Dufresne. The show ran from 2016 to 2019 and explored the complex process of ending a marriage while sustaining established family relationships.

Her character dealt with the legal and emotional challenges of divorcing her husband after years of marriage. The show examined themes of middle-aged crises and personal evolution with humor. Apart from acting, Sarah Jessica Parker also served as both executive producer for the show.

The role marked her comeback to mainstream television after Sex and the City last aired. Her performance earned critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of marital struggles. The show demonstrated her potential to handle dramatic issues beyond comedy and romantic roles.

Divorce is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Family Stone

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This ensemble drama featured Sarah Jessica Parker as Meredith Morton, an ambitious businesswoman. The movie follows a woman meeting her boyfriend's free-spirited family during the Christmas holidays.

Her initial reluctance comes from the personality and cultural differences. Parker portrayed the outcast role with authenticity while maintaining the emotional depth of her relationship. The performance required balancing genuine emotional sequences and comedy throughout the story.

The film had an impressive cast, including Diane Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Craig T. Nelson. Her work in the movie proved her range beyond the fashion-centric characters viewers love her for.

These are the seven Sarah Jessica Parker movies and shows to watch if you liked her in And Just Like That. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favourite.

