With the season finale approaching, I still can’t process the big twist for John and Quiet in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 9

Twisted Metal season 2 is ending, with only one more drop left, a triple-header finale on Thursday, August 28, 2025. But while the anticipation for the final round of Calypso's tournament makes what's coming ahead an exciting prospect, last week's Twisted Metal season 2 episode 9 remains a major shocker.The episode begins with Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) telling John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) to drink from the wishing well if they want to solve their wish problem. To recall, as a duo, John and Quiet made a wish in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 6-7, but John made a second wish in secret, which he wasn't supposed to do. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, he wanted to void that wish. It's why Calypso helped them, or so they thought. After drinking from the well, Calypso tells them that everything is taken care of. But the tournament host and the series brought a massive twist at the end of Twisted Metal season 2 episode 9. Instead of confirming that John's wish was voided, Calypso pits John and Quiet against each other.After passing out from the toxic smoke at the gym during the Winter Solstice Promenade, Quiet and John wake up, and they are driving separate cars. Now, they must survive the finale round.What does the Twisted Metal season 2 episode 9 twist mean for the series finale?Despite not having metal-crunching action, Twisted Metal season 2 episode 9 still served some punches, like the finale teaser about John and Quiet possibly going against each other. They might not go at each other's throats in the tournament's final round, like what one would expect from other drivers, but having them drive separate cars makes things complicated for them.As for the audience awaiting what's coming next, it's interesting to see how Quiet and John will try to get out of their current sticky situation. They are essentially enemies at this point after what Calypso pulled at the end of episode 9.A still from the series (Image via Peacock)And, per history, if they still work together despite driving separate cars, say John will cover Quiet's six as other drivers start getting violent again, or vice versa, the same thing that happened to Krista could happen again. One of them would likely sacrifice to ensure the other wins, and with John's guilt over making that second wish, which is why they are in their current predicament, he could sacrifice himself.There's also the fact that Calypso is a cunning and cruel man, hence his desire to break John and Quiet's bond. His manipulation and the fact that there's only going to be one winner in the tournament, with all losers likely ending up dead, whether from the other drivers' weapons or Calypso's missiles, mean things could lead to some heartbreak.What to expect in Twisted Metal season 2 finale?The upcoming finale is a three-episode drop, making it around a movie long, and it will be fun to watch after the last episode's shocking twist. If the previous tournament rounds are anything to go by, the finale will pack some punch in terms of car action and explosions. So far, there are still plenty of drivers left, and they are as deadly as one would expect.Per the synopsis of the last three episodes of the series, John and Quiet will have the most challenging time as they will not only face dangerous drivers but also be up against each other. It also hints at Calypso's investigation and secrets that could change the game. Season 2 is also expected to see the tournament to the end, with Calypso announcing the winner and granting their wish.Catch the Twisted Metal season 2 finale on Thursday, September 1, 2025, only on Peacock. Fans can also watch the series' previous episodes on the platform.