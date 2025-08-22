  • home icon
Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 22, 2025 16:27 GMT
Twisted Metal season 2 finale (Image via Peacock)
Twisted Metal season 2 finale (Image via Peacock)

Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12 mark the end of the latest installment of the Peacock-exclusive series, and it's expected to be an explosive one as the remaining drivers head to the final round of the deadly tournament. Anthony Mackie's John Doe will be facing his ride-or-die partner, Quiet, on top of the post-apocalypse's deadliest drivers.

Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12 arrive on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Peacock. The triple-header is expected to bring out a few finish-line surprises as the remaining drivers rush off to reclaim the one wish Calypso promised them if they win.

Find out who wins between John, Quiet, Sweet Tooth, Stu, Mike, Mr. Grimm, Axel, Raven, Mayhem, and Vermin in the finale episode.

When do Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12 come out?

There's more in store for the Twisted Metal season 2 finale than the show's 2-episode drops in the past couple of weeks. Episodes 10, 11, & 12 are dropping at the same time next Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time to mark the end of the second season of the video game-inspired car action series.

also-read-trending Trending
For those who want to watch the finale as soon as it arrives on streaming, the table below provides the exact release timings for selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeThursday, August 28, 202512 am
Central TimeThursday, August 28, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeThursday, August 28, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 28, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeThursday, August 28, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeThursday, August 28, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeThursday, August 28, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeThursday, August 28, 2025
4 pm
Like the previous nine episodes of the series, Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12 will be exclusively streaming on Peacock for those in the US. Meanwhile, those in the UK can stream the new episodes on Paramount+.

How many episodes are left in Twisted Metal season 2?

There are only three episodes left in the season, but fans won't have to wait long to see them all. Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12 will drop at the same time next week on Thursday, August 28.

  • Episode 10: M4YH3M - August 28, 2025
  • Episode 11: OHLYNTE - August 28, 2025
  • Episode 12: NUY3ARZ - August 28, 2025

A brief recap of Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 & 9

The previous back-to-back episode drops of the series were action and tension-filled as Calypso brings out a couple of unexpected twists for the drivers. There's no tournament in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 & 9, but the gamemaster brought out the deadly Apocalypse 9 against the drivers for a special round.

A still from the series (Image via Peacock)
A still from the series (Image via Peacock)

They, mostly Axel, defeated the Apocalypse 9 in episode 8 even without drinking diesel. Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth discovered that he's sterile, so he decided to adopt Stu. After the bloodbath, Calypso treated the drivers to a winter solstice promenade in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 9, where Grimm and Vermin hooked up, and Axel discovered that the baby he saved years ago is Mayhem.

John and Quiet also made up and shared a kiss at the dance before Calypso let out a toxic smoke, leaving them unconscious. They wake up at the end of episode 9 in the driver's seat of the two different cars, which means they are going to fight each other in the final round of the tournament. Also, Dave is dead.

What to expect in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12

Following the unexpected twist in the previous episode and the drivers heading to the final round of Calypso's tournament, here are some highlights to expect in next week's Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12:

  • More twists and turns for John and Quiet. The synopsis for the upcoming episode teases that the ride-or-die duo will face another unexpected turn of events as they prepare for the final round.
  • Secrets are coming out. Calypso is going to hold an investigation that will uncover the truth, although what it pertains to remains a mystery.
  • The tournament winner. Only one can emerge victorious, and driving different cars in the final round means John and Quiet will be forced to turn on each other.
Stay tuned for the Twisted Metal season 2 finale.

Kinette Sumadia
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

