Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, & 12: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, &amp; 12 mark the end of the latest installment of the Peacock-exclusive series, and it's expected to be an explosive one as the remaining drivers head to the final round of the deadly tournament. Anthony Mackie's John Doe will be facing his ride-or-die partner, Quiet, on top of the post-apocalypse's deadliest drivers.Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, &amp; 12 arrive on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Peacock. The triple-header is expected to bring out a few finish-line surprises as the remaining drivers rush off to reclaim the one wish Calypso promised them if they win.Find out who wins between John, Quiet, Sweet Tooth, Stu, Mike, Mr. Grimm, Axel, Raven, Mayhem, and Vermin in the finale episode.When do Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, &amp; 12 come out?There's more in store for the Twisted Metal season 2 finale than the show's 2-episode drops in the past couple of weeks. Episodes 10, 11, &amp; 12 are dropping at the same time next Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time to mark the end of the second season of the video game-inspired car action series. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor those who want to watch the finale as soon as it arrives on streaming, the table below provides the exact release timings for selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, August 28, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, August 28, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, August 28, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 28, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, August 28, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, August 28, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, August 28, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, August 28, 20254 pmLike the previous nine episodes of the series, Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, &amp; 12 will be exclusively streaming on Peacock for those in the US. Meanwhile, those in the UK can stream the new episodes on Paramount+.How many episodes are left in Twisted Metal season 2?There are only three episodes left in the season, but fans won't have to wait long to see them all. Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, &amp; 12 will drop at the same time next week on Thursday, August 28.Episode 10: M4YH3M - August 28, 2025Episode 11: OHLYNTE - August 28, 2025Episode 12: NUY3ARZ - August 28, 2025A brief recap of Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9The previous back-to-back episode drops of the series were action and tension-filled as Calypso brings out a couple of unexpected twists for the drivers. There's no tournament in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8 &amp; 9, but the gamemaster brought out the deadly Apocalypse 9 against the drivers for a special round.A still from the series (Image via Peacock)They, mostly Axel, defeated the Apocalypse 9 in episode 8 even without drinking diesel. Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth discovered that he's sterile, so he decided to adopt Stu. After the bloodbath, Calypso treated the drivers to a winter solstice promenade in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 9, where Grimm and Vermin hooked up, and Axel discovered that the baby he saved years ago is Mayhem.John and Quiet also made up and shared a kiss at the dance before Calypso let out a toxic smoke, leaving them unconscious. They wake up at the end of episode 9 in the driver's seat of the two different cars, which means they are going to fight each other in the final round of the tournament. Also, Dave is dead.What to expect in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, &amp; 12Following the unexpected twist in the previous episode and the drivers heading to the final round of Calypso's tournament, here are some highlights to expect in next week's Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 10, 11, &amp; 12:More twists and turns for John and Quiet. The synopsis for the upcoming episode teases that the ride-or-die duo will face another unexpected turn of events as they prepare for the final round.Secrets are coming out. Calypso is going to hold an investigation that will uncover the truth, although what it pertains to remains a mystery.The tournament winner. Only one can emerge victorious, and driving different cars in the final round means John and Quiet will be forced to turn on each other.Stay tuned for the Twisted Metal season 2 finale.