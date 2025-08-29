What role does Natalie Sharp play in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Character explored

Developed by Melanie Halsall, Sony Pictures Television and Netflix's popular teen drama, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 premiered on August 28, 2025. Joining the cast in the latest installment with Carson MacCormac and Riele Downs, Natalie Sharp takes on the role of Blake Hartford.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard, who, after spending her summer internship in New York City, decides to return to Silver Falls, Colorado, where she continues to navigate life with the Walter family. Season 1 established a complicated love triangle between Jackie and the Walter brothers.

Season 2 further expands and explores the new dynamics as the characters face new challenges. The series features a talented ensemble cast, including returning stars Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Noah LaLonde as Cole, Ashby Gentry as Alex, Sarah Rafferty as Katherine, and Marc Blucas as George.

Who is Blake Hartford in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

Natalie Sharp as Blake Hartford and Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter (Image via Instagram/@nsharpie)

Blake Hartford is a significant new character introduced in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. Portrayed by Natalie Sharp, Blake is a champion rodeo rider who Katherine hires to teach Alex the basics of bronc riding. While it took some convincing, Katherine eventually accepted the fact that Alex wants to professionally compete, and Hartford makes an entrance at the end of episode 2 of the season.

An 18-year-old rodeo champion, Hartford adds a new dynamic to the series and soon develops as a potential love interest for Alex. She arrives, however, with a bold and confident personality while carrying some resentment about being a woman in a sport dominated by men. But over the course of the season, Blake and Alex develop a connection as they spend hours training together.

Their shared passion for horses and the competitive riding atmosphere soon creates a foundation for their relationship. Not only that, their chemistry becomes an important subplot especially with Alex still trying to get over his lingering feelings for Jackie.

More about My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 continues the story several months after Jackie Howard left, on the pretence of an internship, to New York. She did that after she kissed Cole Walter despite dating his brother Alex, but when she returned to Colorado, Jackie found a whole set of new challenges awaiting her.

Alex has returned from cowboy camp and has transformed into a more confident and popular figure, but is cold to her upon her return. Cole, on the other hand, has been waiting for Jackie to return in order to talk about their kiss but she seems reluctant about doing so.

That essentially sets up the season’s love triangle as Jackie navigates her feelings for both brothers while Alex finds a new love interest, making things slightly more complicated. Beyond the Walter brothers and Jackie’s various complicated plotlines, the season also focuses on Will and George's plans to develop the Walter family ranch.

They take help from Jackie's Uncle Richard, but George eventually goes in another direction, leaving Will upset and unhappy that his big plans for the project did not materialize. However, things take a turn towards the end of the season, as the plotlines converge and lead to more than a few cliffhangers for season 3 to explore.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

