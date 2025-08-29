My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 has unveiled all its new episodes on Netflix. Released on August 28, 2025, the series takes a deep dive into Jackie's return to Silver Falls and the consequences it leads to.

From her puzzling dynamics with Alex and Cole to her efforts in resolving personal struggles, the second season brings new and unknown challenges for Jackie. New and returning characters also bring twists to the plot with their stories.

Amidst it all, popular songs by varied music artists add a special touch to the varied moments that the protagonist goes through in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2.

From Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather to Sam Smith's Fire On Fire, here are all the songs played in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

A still from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Season 2 brings the anticipated confrontations between Jackie, Cole, and Alex after the abrupt end to their story in the first season. All three of them are not the same as before in the latest installment, with their new hopes and experiences unveiling a new side of them.

As each character's love triangle and personal journeys keep the viewers engaged, songs by renowned singers add emotional depth to the story. Here is a list of all the songs that featured in different episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2:

Episode 1

Spurs - Madeline Edwards

Apple Juice - Teddy Swims

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Let It Happen - Gracie Abrams

Episode 2

Shake This Joint Around - Rich Hope

Best I Can - Amber Day

No Hesitation - Moira & Claire

Giddy Up! - Shania Twain

When I Grow Up - The Pussycat Dolls

Episode 3

Setback - Young Friend

Slip Away - Nathan singing Perfume Genius

When We Were Kids - Young Friend

In Between Days - The Cure

On The Floor - Perfume Genius

Numb - Roet

Episode 4

Who the Hell Am I - Nobro

Never Give Up - Tors

Dreaming - The Darcys

Trouble - Sam Outlaw

Somethin' Bout You - Nice Horse

Obsessed (feat. Ashley Sienna) - Sophie Powers

Right Place Wrong Time - Thomas Thomas Band

Everybody (Stripped) - Daysormay

Episode 5

Ice Cream - Les Filles et Christopher

Too Close To The Heart - Dear Rogue

Adore You - Maisie Peters

Nigh in Paris - Mike Demero (feat. Aloe Blacc)

Lovesick - Kelland and Sara Diamond

Fish on Your Line (sunset session) - Elijah Woods

One I Wanna Be With - Trella

Visualise - Foley

Only Exception - Paramore

Nothing Lasts - Jesse MacCormack

Episode 6

Fall Into You - Daniel Seavey

Wait On - Hayley Williams

Episode 7

Nobody Like You - Dee Holt

Stubborn Heart - Wild Rivers

Someone To You - Riun Garner

Good Life - Nice Horse

Episode 8

I'll Be Right Here - Emily Rowed

If That's Love - Cold Fame

Episode 9

Phantom Heart - Leathers

Dream - Bishop Briggs

Episode 10

Upside Down - Holy Moly & The Crackers

My Song Knows What You Did in the Dark - Fall Out Boy

I'm Not Okay - Jelly Roll

Fake It 'Till You Make It - Featurette

Best Thing - Haley Blais

Hope Floats - Jesse and the Dandelions

Fire On Fire - Sam Smith

Who composed the score for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

A still from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Composer Brian H. Kim is behind the score of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. From energetic scenes to touching moments, Kim's musical contribution enhances Jackie and other characters' tales in the show. He also worked on the first season's original score.

Viewers may have heard Kim's musical creations in popular works like Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (2025), Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld (2024), Spoiler Alert (2022), and more.

The composer has also recorded with some of the prominent music artists like KATSEYE, Jessi, and eaJ, among others, and built a presence in the music industry through his songwriting and music-producing projects, too.

About My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

A still from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 has tied up some loose ends from the previous season, but ended with several other unresolved aspects. Jackie's love life remains pivotal as she faces Cole and Alex again. She is also trying to give herself another chance at everything, from her place in the Walters family to her challenges with grief.

Nikki Rodriguez plays the role of Jackie, the protagonist of the series. Her love interests, Cole and Alex, are played by Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry, respectively. Other cast members featured in the series include Sarah Rafferty as Katherine, Marc Blucas as George, Connor Stanhope as Danny, and Johnny Link as Will, among others.

While the first season was based on the Wattpad novel by Ali Novak, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 brings an independent tale following the characters' next chapters in life. It has also been officially renewed for a third season.

Watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix.

