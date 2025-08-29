Where was My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 returns on Netflix, bringing viewers into Jackie Howard’s story in Silver Falls. Although Colorado serves as the backdrop for the drama, most of the series' filming takes place in Canada. The production shoots many of Alberta's picturesque landscapes and small-town settings, recreating the mountain-town charm central to the story.

Season two began production in summer 2024 and wrapped later that year, with the cast and crew revisiting familiar locations from the first season while adding new backdrops. These filming choices continue to give the show its distinctive blend of warmth and scenery.

Every major filming location where My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 was shot

1) Cochrane, Alberta

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Cochrane serves as the main stand-in for Silver Falls, the fictional small town where much of Jackie’s story unfolds. Situated in the Calgary Metropolitan Region of Alberta, Cochrane is one of the fastest-growing communities in Canada.

Its location near the Canadian Rockies provides sweeping mountain views, giving the Netflix series its striking backdrop. In My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, many town sequences were shot here, including scenes of Jackie’s return to Silver Falls.

Cochrane's blend of historic western charm and modern neighborhoods makes it a popular filming destination for other productions. Commercials, TV dramas, and Canadian films have featured its streets.

2) CL Wester Town and Backlot

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The Walter family's sprawling ranch, which is one of the most prominent places in the series, is filmed at CL Wester Town and Backlot. This real-life ranch is a well-known place to film. It is located in Rocky View County, west of Calgary. It has broad fields, barns, and country scenes that properly show off the Walter family's rustic charm.

The ranch has been used in numerous shows, such as Canadian dramas and western-themed movies. In the second season of My Life with the Walter Boys, the ranch remains a big part of Jackie's story as she spends much time there with the Walter family.

3) Calgary, Alberta

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Calgary, the largest city in Alberta, is home to the Rocky Mountain Film Studio. These controlled studio settings host many of the series' interior shots. From classroom scenes to intimate family conversations inside the Walter home, Calgary provides the infrastructure to bring My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 to life indoors.

Calgary has long been a hub for the Canadian film industry. Major productions like The Last of Us, Fargo, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife have also used the city’s studios and streets for filming. Its ability to double for American towns makes it an attractive destination for international productions like Netflix dramas.

4) Kananaskis Country

Kananaskis Country, a vast system of parks and recreation areas in Alberta, is another prominent filming location. Known for its rugged mountains, alpine lakes, and dense forests, Kananaskis provides breathtaking scenery. Outdoor sequences, including Jackie’s moments of reflection and scenes involving the Walter brothers, were filmed in these natural landscapes.

The area is also a favorite filming site for productions requiring wilderness shots. Hollywood projects like The Revenant and Inception have also captured the wild beauty of Kananaskis.

5) Bragg Creek

My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via Netflix)

Bragg Creek, a small hamlet southwest of Calgary, is another scenic backdrop used in the series. Its wooded terrain and riverside views are perfect for moments that call for natural beauty and tranquility. Some of the quieter sequences in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, including character-driven scenes away from the ranch and town, were filmed here.

Several productions, including Jumanji: The Next Level and episodes of Heartland, have used Bragg Creek as a filming location. Its combination of forests and open landscapes makes it a versatile site for shooting different moods and settings.

6) Crossfield, Alberta

Crossfield, a small town north of Calgary, adds further small-town settings to the series. The streets and structures in Crossfield help make the made-up Silver Falls world bigger than just Cochrane. This setting makes My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 feel more like a real community while still keeping the show grounded in actual locations.

Crossfield isn't as well-known in movies as Cochrane or Calgary, but it has the charm of a sleepy prairie town, which makes it a good choice for projects that want to be real.

7) Girletz Rodeo Ranch

Girletz Rodeo Ranch was the location for several of the rodeo scenes in season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys. The ranch is a popular place for rodeos and other western-themed activities. It's not far from Calgary. The arenas and barns make the presentation look real for any subject concerning country living and rodeo customs.

Commercials and western dramas have also been filmed at this location. The Netflix show Girletz Rodeo Ranch brings the rodeo culture of Silver Falls to life, which fits with the show's rural, family-friendly vibe.

What is My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 all about?

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 ends with a dramatic mix of romance and family upheaval. Jackie spends much of the season hiding her feelings for Cole while secretly rekindling her relationship with Alex.

In the finale, Cole admits he loves her, and Jackie confesses she feels the same, though she fears losing control with him. Alex overhears the exchange, leaving him heartbroken after Jackie had reassured him of her love earlier. This revelation fractures their relationship and deepens the love triangle, setting up more tension between the brothers.

The finale also delivers a shocking twist for the Walter family. Their father, George, suffers a serious accident after earlier hints of health issues, shifting the focus beyond romance to family struggles. Jackie’s journey highlights her growth in Silver Falls, balancing personal ambition with complex emotions.

Meanwhile, side relationships, including Danny and Erin, Nathan and Skylar, and Kiley and Dylan, add further drama and depth.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is available for online streaming on Netflix.

