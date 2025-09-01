Task season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

The stakes are high as Task season 1 is set to put two complex personalities against each other amidst unanticipated twists and turns. The new HBO original series brings a fresh crime drama for global audiences. Task season 1 premieres on September 7, 2025, on HBO Max.

From the makers of Mare of Easttown, the show by Brad Ingelsby stars Mark Ruffalo as FBI Agent Tom, who is tasked to lead a team to solve the intense cases of home invasion robberies. Opposite him is Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, the man behind the dark deeds, who undertakes such risky crimes to improve his children's lives.

As personal challenges keep them tied in shackles, the series follows how Tom goes about stopping Robbie and his team while the latter makes every effort for his family.

Exact release date for Task season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the crime series

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

Task season 1 brings Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey face-to-face as a wave of violent robberies wreaks havoc in the suburbs of Philadelphia. With their personal lives in shambles, the fighting and chasing unravel more chaos in both characters' lives.

The series premieres on HBO Max on September 7, 2025, and will feature a total of seven episodes. Each installment will follow Tom as he solves the risky case at hand, while Robbie attempts to undertake high-risk thefts and tries to evade the authorities chasing him.

Task season 1 will release one episode per week on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. EST. The season will debut with a single episode and conclude with its finale on October 19, 2025.

Where to watch Task season 1?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

Task season 1 introduces a fresh story with new characters and their tough journeys. While it comes from the maker of Mare of Easttown, viewers can expect different character explorations with the same backdrop of Delaware County (DelCo).

The series will be available on HBO and HBO Max. To access HBO Max, users can choose from several plans. A basic plan with ads is available for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. For an ad-free viewing experience, a standard plan can be opted for at $16.99/month or $169.99/year.

The platform also offers a premium ad-free plan with multiple features for $20.99/month or $209.99/year. Bundle options that combine HBO Max with other services are available for interested viewers.

All cast members in Task season 1 and their characters in the series

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

Renowned actor Mark Ruffalo stars as FBI agent Tom Brandis, the head of a special task force assigned to solve a string of violent robbery cases. From portraying the Hulk in the MCU franchise to Chuck Aule in Shutter Island (2010), Ruffalo has consistently brought unique characters to life, making his presence in Task season 1 prominent.

Tom Pelphrey takes on the role of Robbie Predergrast, the culprit of the house invasion robberies and a devoted family man. The actor is known for his works such as Iron Fist (2017-2018), Ozark (2020-2022), and more, which promise a significant performance from him in the upcoming series.

A few other prominent cast members and their characters in the series include:

Thuso Mbedu as Aleah

Silvia Dionicio as Emily

Emilia Jones as Maeve

Mireille Enos as Susan Brandis

Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty

Raúl Castillo as Cliff

Aliso Oliver as Lizzie

Own Teague as Peaches

Jamie McShane as Perry

Task season 1 brings an elaborate ensemble of cast members who add uniqueness to the show with the diverse elements of their characters.

What to expect from Task season 1?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

Based in Mare of Easttown's DelCo, Task season 1 centers around a surge in cases of house invasion robberies, the severity and the mysterious gang behind it prompting the making of a special FBI task force to stop it.

Tom Brandis, an FBI agent, is undergoing a rough patch in his life, with personal losses, struggles, and guilt bothering him deeply. He is tasked to lead the force dedicated to stopping the robberies against his will. On the other hand, the man behind the violent cases turns out to be a rather simple, family-loving man called Robbie. With his children's future as his main priority, it is revealed that he goes around robbing gang houses after their drug deals to secure money for his little ones.

As Tom and his special force are in search of Robbie and his gang, the series promises to deliver a mix of tense, thrilling, and touching moments as the story progresses to determine each character's final fate.

Final thoughts

The Kate Winslet-starrer crime drama Mare of Easttown, released in 2021, was highly praised by both global audiences and critics. With Brad Ingelsby bringing a new follow-up in Task season 1, anticipation is high for what will come ahead in the new show.

The series' exploration of moral dilemmas and its in-depth focus on Tom and Robbie's stories will offer viewers a unique experience. Ingelsby hinted at this in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying:

"The tension of the story is that you care about both of these guys. You want Robbie to get away and you want Tom to get a win. But you know that can’t happen.”

Viewers can expect a diverse viewing experience with all that is coming their way in Task season 1.

