Butterfly season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

Butterfly Season 1 brought a thrilling espionage story to a global audience through Prime Video. The cast members include Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Piper Parabo, Kim Tae-Hee, and Kim Ji-hoon, among others.
The six-episode series follows David Jung, a former agent with the U.S. intelligence, as a spy organisation comes after his life. Hiding in South Korea, the plot takes a major twist when the agent sent to take his life is none other than his daughter, Rebecca.
With its action-packed moments and varied landscapes of South Korea, the series brings intensity to pivotal moments through its original score and featured songs. Min He and Curtis Green are credited as the composers of the original soundtrack.
From BLACKPINK's Pretty Savage to ABBA's Dancing Queen, here are the songs played in Butterfly season 1
Butterfly season 1 has featured a wide array of songs, ranging from pop, classic, to K-pop. With David and Rebecca in action, these songs added to the energetic scenes and complemented the emotional moments in the show.
Here is a complete list of all the songs that featured in Butterfly season 1:
Episode 1 - Pilot
- Mr. Brightside - The Killers
- I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys
- ur special to me - Artemas
- Pretty Savage - BLACKPINK
- Hold Me Down - Ted Park
- Dancing Queen - ABBA
- MotoSpeed 24 - BIBI
Episode 2 - Daegu
- Walking On Sunshine - Katrina & The Waves
- 바다 (Sea) - Black Tetra & Kim Jung-sun
Episode 3 - Busan
- The World Without You - Tempest
Episode 4 - Pohang
- Chopin No.3 in E Major “Tristesse” [12 Études, Op. 10] - Yunchan Lim & Frédéric Chopin
- Prelude In B Minor Op 28 No. 6 - Tara Clifford & Frédéric Chopin
- Sagwa - Jacqui
Episode 5 - Seoul
- Why - Renee Oliver
- Unforgettable - Pearl Sisters
- God's Menu - Stray Kids
- Sticks and Stones - LØREN
Episode 6 - Annyeong
- Avenue - ADOY
- Folsom Prison Blues - Johnny Cash
- It Ain't Over Til It's Over - Lenny Kravitz
- Light (등불)- Young Sound
Who composed the original score of Butterfly season 1?
The original score of Butterfly season 1 musically captures the intensity of different scenes, adding to the larger viewing experience of the audience. Composers Curtis Green and Min He are credited for composing the original soundtrack of the series.
Curtis Green has been a part of several projects as a film and television composer. Having worked with Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, Green has contributed to the making of the soundtracks of Disney projects, such as Zootopia+ and Dug Days.
Min He has composed music for works ranging from films, TV series, to video games. The Los Angeles-based composer's music can be heard in Railway Heroes, In Nightmare, The Coldest City, and more.
Curtis Green and Min He's original soundtrack for Butterfly season 1 includes the following tracks:
- Butterfly (Main Title Theme)
- Couldn't Karaoke Less
- Search Your Seoul
- Father of the Spied
- Juno Who
- He Has to Go Back
- Lose the Altitude
- Incheon by Incheon
- The Road Less Graveled
- Or Soju Thought
- End Credits
- Police Police Me
- Where Have Cuban All My Life
- Seoul Train
- You Shall Not Passport
- Truck and Cover
- Busan First
- Eunju Influence
- Stew or Die
- Ode to Choi
- Thinking Outside the Docks
- Revel in Details
- Good Cop Dad Cop
- Danger Phone
- Market Clash
- The Mole Truth
- Fixed Emotions
- Gun Deniable
- Oliver Twisted
- Why Father
- Great Minds Think a Bike
- Believing in a Firepower
- Slaps of Judgement
- Dawson's Breech
- David Convoys a Message
- There Must Be a Mother Way
The original soundtrack consists of a total of 36 songs, with a total duration of 1 hour and 20 minutes.
About Butterfly season 1
Butterfly season 1 puts the spotlight on a former intelligence operative, David Jung, whose efficiency and skills are exceptional. Living a life away from the chaos, he hides with his small family in South Korea. The spy organisation, Caddis, learns about him and sends a proficient agent, Rebecca, to kill him. In a major twist, it is revealed that Rebecca is David's daughter.
The official logline of the series reads as follows:
"David Jung, a mysterious former US intelligence operative living in hiding in South Korea, has his life blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a deadly young assassin, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for."
What follows is an intense story that puts David and Rebecca at risk as they navigate through their broken relationship and shocking revelations. Daniel Dae Kim plays the role of David Jung, and Reina Hardesty features as Rebecca. The series is directed by Kitao Sakurai, Jann Turner, and Kim Jin-min.
