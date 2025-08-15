Butterfly season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

Butterfly Season 1 brought a thrilling espionage story to a global audience through Prime Video. The cast members include Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Piper Parabo, Kim Tae-Hee, and Kim Ji-hoon, among others.

The six-episode series follows David Jung, a former agent with the U.S. intelligence, as a spy organisation comes after his life. Hiding in South Korea, the plot takes a major twist when the agent sent to take his life is none other than his daughter, Rebecca.

With its action-packed moments and varied landscapes of South Korea, the series brings intensity to pivotal moments through its original score and featured songs. Min He and Curtis Green are credited as the composers of the original soundtrack.

From BLACKPINK's Pretty Savage to ABBA's Dancing Queen, here are the songs played in Butterfly season 1

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Butterfly season 1 has featured a wide array of songs, ranging from pop, classic, to K-pop. With David and Rebecca in action, these songs added to the energetic scenes and complemented the emotional moments in the show.

Here is a complete list of all the songs that featured in Butterfly season 1:

Episode 1 - Pilot

Mr. Brightside - The Killers

I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys

ur special to me - Artemas

Pretty Savage - BLACKPINK

Hold Me Down - Ted Park

Dancing Queen - ABBA

MotoSpeed 24 - BIBI

Episode 2 - Daegu

Walking On Sunshine - Katrina & The Waves

바다 (Sea) - Black Tetra & Kim Jung-sun

Episode 3 - Busan

The World Without You - Tempest

Episode 4 - Pohang

Chopin No.3 in E Major “Tristesse” [12 Études, Op. 10] - Yunchan Lim & Frédéric Chopin

Prelude In B Minor Op 28 No. 6 - Tara Clifford & Frédéric Chopin

Sagwa - Jacqui

Episode 5 - Seoul

Why - Renee Oliver

Unforgettable - Pearl Sisters

God's Menu - Stray Kids

Sticks and Stones - LØREN

Episode 6 - Annyeong

Avenue - ADOY

Folsom Prison Blues - Johnny Cash

It Ain't Over Til It's Over - Lenny Kravitz

Light (등불)- Young Sound

Who composed the original score of Butterfly season 1?

The official poster of the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The original score of Butterfly season 1 musically captures the intensity of different scenes, adding to the larger viewing experience of the audience. Composers Curtis Green and Min He are credited for composing the original soundtrack of the series.

Curtis Green has been a part of several projects as a film and television composer. Having worked with Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, Green has contributed to the making of the soundtracks of Disney projects, such as Zootopia+ and Dug Days.

Min He has composed music for works ranging from films, TV series, to video games. The Los Angeles-based composer's music can be heard in Railway Heroes, In Nightmare, The Coldest City, and more.

Curtis Green and Min He's original soundtrack for Butterfly season 1 includes the following tracks:

Butterfly (Main Title Theme)

Couldn't Karaoke Less

Search Your Seoul

Father of the Spied

Juno Who

He Has to Go Back

Lose the Altitude

Incheon by Incheon

The Road Less Graveled

Or Soju Thought

End Credits

Police Police Me

Where Have Cuban All My Life

Seoul Train

You Shall Not Passport

Truck and Cover

Busan First

Eunju Influence

Stew or Die

Ode to Choi

Thinking Outside the Docks

Revel in Details

Good Cop Dad Cop

Danger Phone

Market Clash

The Mole Truth

Fixed Emotions

Gun Deniable

Oliver Twisted

Why Father

Great Minds Think a Bike

Believing in a Firepower

Slaps of Judgement

Dawson's Breech

David Convoys a Message

There Must Be a Mother Way

The original soundtrack consists of a total of 36 songs, with a total duration of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

About Butterfly season 1

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Butterfly season 1 puts the spotlight on a former intelligence operative, David Jung, whose efficiency and skills are exceptional. Living a life away from the chaos, he hides with his small family in South Korea. The spy organisation, Caddis, learns about him and sends a proficient agent, Rebecca, to kill him. In a major twist, it is revealed that Rebecca is David's daughter.

The official logline of the series reads as follows:

"David Jung, a mysterious former US intelligence operative living in hiding in South Korea, has his life blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a deadly young assassin, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for."

What follows is an intense story that puts David and Rebecca at risk as they navigate through their broken relationship and shocking revelations. Daniel Dae Kim plays the role of David Jung, and Reina Hardesty features as Rebecca. The series is directed by Kitao Sakurai, Jann Turner, and Kim Jin-min.

Watch all episodes of Butterfly season 1 on Prime Video.

