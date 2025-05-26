"MCU ruined Hulk"- Fans react as Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumors hint at the return of Bruce Banner

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be the most anticipated Marvel movie besides the huge Avengers project, which is already bringing forth too many of our known superheroes from the MCU and beyond. However, two notable characters are missing from the lineup- Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

It now seems that there is a good chance that both of them will be appearing together in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth film in Tom Holland's hit franchise, which has previously seen the intervention of many key characters, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

But it seems that the present version of Hulk, which is not angry and is rather rational, is not the one fans are hoping to see. In fact, right after this news, many fans took to social media platforms to claim that they did not want this Smart Hulk.

User @MyComicUnivers3 summed up this emotion, saying:

"Mark Ruffalo is the worst Hulk/Bruce Banner ever! Let’s hope this rumor isn’t true! MCU ruined Hulk."

Many others added similar things to this.

"Please bring back the superior 2012 Hulk instead of the current nerdy one"- another user wrote.

"Worst hulk in history of comic book movies … he’s a chump"- another user said.

"I hope it's not Professor Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. 🙏"- another user added.

"We’ll deff get Bruce Banner, but we not getting Hulk😭"- yet another user added to this.

It seems that the present iteration of the Hulk is hardly the one that fans want. But bringing the old Hulk back would also be a challenge for the MCU, but we cannot rule anything out just yet.

Everything we know so far about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As one would expect, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will pick up from where the previous film left off. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with everyone forgetting who Peter Parker was and this one will most likely take viewers back to a world where the superhero is not there. This could also be the reason the character is not a part of Avengers: Doomsday (at least, yet).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be the fourth Spider-Man movie and the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are no plot details out yet, but one could argue that it will lay the foundations to Avengers: Doomsday as it is set to release months before the big Avengers movie.

Tom Holland and all the other major actors of the franchise are set to reprise their respective roles but a confirmation about Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner is yet to arrive.

More details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day are set to arrive soon. Stay tuned.

