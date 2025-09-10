The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Is [spoiler] dead?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 delivers an abundance of thrilling action from Hastings' torture scenes in Austria and Edwards and Perash's shootout in Zurich to Tal fighting a man twice her size in Munich. After getting seemingly betrayed in the previous episode, Edwards tackles loyalty, allegiances, and morality in episode 5.

Ad

Three people die in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5, but one death hits the hardest. Eliza Perash is dead in the final moments of the episode after yet another ambush by unknown assailants. However, Edwards is not the only one being hit by someone's death. Hastings is also facing his own realizations, but it's too late to undo the things he has done.

While Haverford is considerably missing in this episode, his name comes up in a much bigger conspiracy that Edwards still doesn't know the bottom of.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers to The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is Eliza Perash dead at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5?

Perash is dead (Image via Prime Video)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 ends with the death of one of Edwards' team members, Eliza Perash. But, not before she reveals the reason why she shot Edwards in his safety vest and stole the case containing Molnar's bearings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4.

Ad

It turns out that while she's part of Haverford's team and mission to switch the genuine bearings with the fake ones, she and Tal's primary mission is Haverford and the Shepherd. They were tasked by the Mossad to find out who the Shepherd is and what his deal is. Stealing the bearings and bringing them to Munich is part of the plan.

All of this is revealed in Zurich, shortly before unknown assailants try to kill them. And while Edwards is still wary of Eliza after her betrayal, he decides to trust her one more time. The final moments of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 see them making their way to Stein in a Mini Cooper.

Ad

However, a pair of unknown motorcycling assassins finds them and plants a bag filled with explosives on top of the car. Edwards is able to jump just a second before it explodes, but Perash is not as lucky. While Edwards is able to gun down the attackers, Perash dies from the explosion, leaving Edwards totally alone, not knowing who to trust.

Did Hastings kill a friendly in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5?

Hastings tries to find answers about what happened in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 after the team was ambushed. He spends the entire E & E episode snatching one of the assailants in the shootout, taking him to a safe house in Austria, and torturing him for answers, only to realize later on that he's a friendly, from the German intelligence, but it's already too late.

Ad

Hastings kills a friendly (Image via Prime Video)

Hastings initially patches the guy up, but he cuts open one of the guy's wounds, telling him to start talking unless he wants to bleed out and die. The guy doesn't want to talk first, but as Hastings starts leveling up the pain index, he speaks out in the end. It turns out that the man is not part of the Khalid Network, whom Hastings and the team thought was behind the ambush in episode 4.

Ad

The man turns out to be a BND, the German Intelligence, but before he can explain why they were at the scene and why they shot at Haverford's team, the German intelligence officer dies. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 leaves Hastings wondering what the BND's mission was, if they were tasked to take down the Khalid Network, and why they ambushed the team.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5: Did Tal find the Shepherd?

In Munich, in episode 5 of the action show, Tal tracks Haverford's burner to a safehouse manned by a big, bald, bearded guy with a hobby of painting small figurines. While there is no confirmation that he is the Shepherd, all clues point to the same conclusion since Tal's mission was to locate him via the tracker she put in Haverford's burner.

Ad

There's also the secret portal/texting app the Shepherd has been using to communicate with Haverford on the scene. While Tal is able to download some of the data from the Shepherd's laptop, he walks in on her snooping in his house and tries to kill her. In retaliation, Tal ends up burning his face and killing him. She leaves the safehouse with the Shepherd's laptop.

Catch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More