The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Is Hastings right about Perash?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 brings plenty of gunfight, action, and tension within the team as pressure builds as they plan to stop the Khalid Network's delivery of Professor Molar's bearings. However, their usual mission aside, the team is about to be hit by a shocking twist—a betrayal from one, or two, of their own.

Hastings ends up being right to be concerned about Perash, as she ends up betraying Edwards and stealing the bearings at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4. Meanwhile, Haverford finds out that someone has been listening to his phone calls, and it's most likely another betrayal from one of their team members.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is Hastings' concern about Perash in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 warranted?

Edwards and Perash at the tunnel (Image via Prime Video)

There's trouble brewing in the team in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4, just as tension and danger from their mission heat up. Landry is being his slimy self and became handsy with Varon, ending with Perash almost slitting his throat. Hastings and Edwards also have a slight disagreement, with the former voicing his opinion about their next mission.

However, nobody heeds his concerns, not even Edwards, ending with the two in an honest-to-God conversation over some gold old wood-chopping. Hastings doesn't mince words when he tells Edwards that their job should have been done the moment Danawi was dead.

He also points out how they don't know who they are working with, citing Perash as an example, claiming that Edwards is using his other head where she is concerned. Hastings' concerns about Perash, although he might not know the specifics then, end up warranted because she ends up betraying Edwards at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4.

During the gunfight against unknown assailants as they are about to head to the safe zone, Edwards and Perash use their pre-planned exit route, the tunnel. But before they can escape, Perash shoots Edwards in the back and runs off with the bearings, the same ones seen in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 3.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4: Is Edwards alive or dead?

Edwards is betrayed (Image via Prime Video)

Edwards isn't dead at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4. He is wearing a bulletproof jacket, and Perash shooting him multiple times in the back only incapacitates him enough so she can steal the bearings. She gives him a swift kick to the head, a final blow to make him unconscious. That way, she will have enough time to escape.

That said, while he is unconscious as episode 4 ends, Edwards is still very much alive. What Perash's betrayal would do to him, however, remains a mystery. They have been getting quite close for a while now, despite Edwards having a wife, and this betrayal would make things even more complicated for them.

What does Haverford find out at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4?

Haverford finds out at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4 that his network may not be as secure as he believed. And while he still has no idea what Perash has done, he already has an inkling that someone in the team could be a mole, maybe not working for the enemy, but could be working for another third-party group.

After Haverford returns to the base after killing Molnar and making it look like s**cide, he finds out that someone has bugged his phone charger, which means someone could have been listening to his calls with his contact, Shepherd.

Earlier in episode 4 of the military thriller, Varon is working on something mysteriously similar-looking to the bug on Haverford's phone charger, adding another layer of conspiracy and espionage in their story. Or, perhaps, Varon simply has the same questions about Haverford as Hastings, and bugging his phone is one way to know more about the man they are working with.

Catch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4, along with the show's previous episodes, on Amazon Prime Video.

