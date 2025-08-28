The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 3 ending explained: What happens to Ish Reinhart?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 debuted with three episodes on August 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes are titled Inherent Resolve, The Audition, and What's Past Is Prologue, respectively. Frederick E. O. Toye and Liz Friedlander have directed the episodes, which are written by David DiGilio, Jack Carr, Max Adams, and Naomi Iizuka.

Ad

The action thriller series is co-created by David DiGilio and Jack Carr, whose 2018 novel The Terminal List serves as the show's inspiration. It is a prequel series to Prime Video's The Terminal List, which aired in 2022. The series follows Ben Edwards' journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative, which takes him on a globe-trotting mission in episode 3.

One of his associates, Ish Reinhart, is shot to death at the end of the episode.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 3.

How does Ben's team lose one of its members in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 3?

Robert Wisdom plays Jed Haverford in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Instagram/@terminallistpv)

The former Navy SEAL officers Ben Edwards and Raife Hastings are recruited by the CIA spymaster Jed Haverford to hunt down and kill the ISIS arms dealer Massoud Danawi in Krems, Austria. After successfully completing the mission, Ben and Raife are assigned another task that takes them deep into the world of espionage.

Ad

Other members on the mission include the Mossad operatives Tal Varon and Eliza Perash, ISF officer Mohammed 'Mo' Farooq, the CIA contractor Jules Landry, and the new recruit, Ish Reinhart.

Using Danawi’s phone, Haverford's team discovers that he had set up a meeting with Professor Molnar from the Budapest University of Technology. Farooq attends the meeting by posing as Danawi and learns that the latter had agreed to pay Molnar five million dollars in exchange for proof that Iran is building a nuclear bomb. He finalizes the deal, with his team members keeping a close watch on him.

Ad

On his way back, Farooq is followed by a mysterious group, whom Ben, Raife, and Ish confront. Ish gets killed in the ensuing chase, but Ben tracks down his killer and shoots him dead before sending his photo to Haverford. However, the killer's identity is kept hidden at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 3.

Why do Ben and Raife kill Danawi in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 2?

Tom Hopper seen as Lieutenant Raife Hastings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Instagram/@terminallistpv)

Ben and Raife are dishonorably discharged from the Navy at the start of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 2. While heading back home, they are approached by Jed Haverford, who convinces them to join his mission to take down Massoud Danawi, an arms dealer for ISIS. The men agree after being promised the chance to receive an honorable discharge from the Navy.

Ad

Ben and Raife meet Danawi at a local club in Krems, Austria. The duo plans to drug Danawi's drink with the help of their accomplices, the Mossad operatives Tal Varon and Eliza Perash. However, the plan fails, leading to a shootout between Danawi's men and Ben's team. The two men chase Danawi through the streets, with Raife taking Danawi out in the end.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 1 ends with Jabouri's death

An image taken from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Instagram/@terminallistpv)

The season 1 premiere episode flashes back to 2015 in the city of Mosul, Iraq. Ben, Raife, and Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers from the Alpha Platoon work closely with the local Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) to fight against ISIS and help them regain control of their country.

Ad

As part of the operation Inherent Resolve, Ben and his team conduct a prison exchange with ISIS. They hand over the ISIS leader, Hamid Al-Jabouri, in exchange for 18 hostages from the ISF. Some of the hostages are strapped with bombs, leading to several casualties. Ben's close ally, the ISF operator Daran Amiri, gets severely injured in the ordeal.

Three months later, Ben and his team learn about their next target, Massoud Danawi. However, their mission is sidelined after Daran blows up the mess hall at the base with the bomb strapped to his prosthetic leg, at Jabouri's orders.

Ad

A distraught Ben discovers that Jabouri has been a CIA asset and hence is off-limits, leaving him and Raife to come up with another plan to exact their revenge on him. They decide to expose Jabouri's secret work with the CIA to ISIS and let them deal with their leader. However, when Ben finds Daran's young daughter, Zaynab, in his captivity, he shoots Jabouri dead.

In the aftermath of the incident, Ben and Raife are discharged from the Navy for going against their superior's orders.

Ad

Catch up on the latest episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 only on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More