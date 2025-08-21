How many episodes will there be in Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 will have a total of seven episodes. The first three episodes will air on August 27, 2025, with each consecutive episode being released weekly until the finale. Prequel to The Terminal List, the series shifts emphasis toward Ben Edwards, tracing his road from Navy SEAL to CIA agent.

Ad

Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 delves into how his alternative career in the shadows redefined his allegiances and gave birth to the betrayal uncovered in the original show. By wedging Dark Wolf between action and psychological intrigue, it grants fans a bit closer look at one of the franchise's most pivotal and layered characters.

Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode count and release schedule

A still from the show (Image via Prime Video)

Prime Video has confirmed that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 will have 7 episodes. The show will have a triple episode season premiere on August 27, 2025, with consecutive episodes being released weekly every Wednesday up until September 24, 2025. While the names of each episode haven't been disclosed yet, below is the complete release schedule of all 7 episodes:

Ad

Trending

Episode number Release date Release time 1 August 27, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET 2 August 27, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET 3 August 27, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET 4 September 3, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET 5 September 10, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET 6 September 17, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET 7 September 24, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET

Ad

Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. offers three main plans: a standalone Prime Video subscription ($8.99/month), the full Amazon Prime membership ($14.99/month or $139/year) including Prime Video and other perks, and the student plan ($7.49/month or $69/year) with all Amazon Prime benefits at a discounted rate.

Also read: How many episodes will there be in Invasion season 3? Episode count, release schedule, and more.

All about Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1

Ad

Ad

Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 is a prequel to The Terminal List, which focuses on Ben Edwards, a Navy SEAL whose life is turned upside down upon discharge. Deprived of his rank and purpose within the SEALs, Ben is pulled into the dark world of CIA Special Operations. The book traces his transition from faithful soldier to clandestine agent, following him from the choices and trade-offs that lead him down a path of eventual treachery.

Ad

At the center of the series is the relationship between Ben and James Reece, his close buddy and fellow SEAL. While The Terminal List exposed Ben as part of the conspiracy that killed Reece's platoon, Dark Wolf follows the source of that betrayal, emphasizing the decisions and circumstances that led him to become a double agent. His induction into the CIA exposes him to the morally gray universe of spying, where allegiance is continually challenged and survival can mean making ethical compromises.

Ad

The show captures the psychological burden of Ben's changing identity, now defined by brotherhood and service, later reframed by manipulation and secrecy. As his journey unfolds, viewers see the loss of trust over time and the sequential steps that took him deeper into the conspiracy against Reece.

Secondary characters like Raife Haistings provide context for the intricacies of Ben's new life as a CIA man, while Reece himself is ever-present in the background. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf could lead towards the tragic necessity of what happens to Ben, revealing how one misplaced decision and a trail of compromises turned him from a valued ally to a traitor.

Ad

Also read: How many episodes are left to release in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Details explored.

Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 will be available to stream on Prime Video starting August 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More