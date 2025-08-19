How many episodes will there be in Invasion season 3? Episode count, release schedule, and more

After two long years, Invasion season 3 is finally coming back with a bang on Friday, August 22, 2025, on Apple TV+ around the world. Fans can finally be happy because the sci-fi show created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil is continuing its story of aliens trying to kill people and people trying to stay alive.To answer the question right away, Invasion season 3 will have 10 episodes, one coming out every week until October 24, 2025.With a scary score by Max Richter and visual effects by Erik Henry, Invasion isn't just about fighting aliens; it's also about human strength, family, and making sacrifices when bad things happen.Invasion is about an unknown alien force attacking Earth. In earlier seasons, the chaos was shown from different points of view, such as a mother in the U.S. who was grieving, a soldier on the battlefield, a schoolboy with strange connections, and a Japanese communications expert.But in season three, they all come together for the first time to fight back. As the world collapses, they must unite to enter the alien mothership and try to save humanity.Invasion season 3 episode count and release scheduleApple TV+ has confirmed that Invasion season 3 will have 10 episodes. Unlike some Apple originals that launch with multiple episodes at once, this season follows a weekly rollout strategy. The first episode will air on August 22, 2025, at 12 am PT, followed by a new episode every Friday, ending with the finale on October 24, 2025.Here’s the complete release schedule:Episode NumberRelease DateEpisode 1August 22, 2025Episode 2August 29, 2025Episode 3September 5, 2025Episode 4September 12, 2025Episode 5September 19, 2025Episode 6September 26, 2025Episode 7October 3, 2025Episode 8October 10, 2025Episode 9October 17, 2025Episode 10October 24, 2025Fans will need to be subscribed to Apple TV+ in order to stream the show. After a free week, the service costs $9.99 a month. It's available all over the world and can be accessed on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, and consoles through the Apple TV app. With this subscription, one can also watch award-winning shows like CODA and Ted Lasso.Invasion season 2 recapA still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)With its 10th episode, Invasion season 2 came to a close on October 25, 2023. Fans were left with a lot of action and unanswered questions. The pace of this season was much faster than the first. The four main characters—Aneesha, Trevante, Caspar, and Mitsuki—had to deal with the alien threat more directly, and their stories were slowly intertwined.In the second-to-last episode, &quot;Breakthrough,&quot; Mitsuki and Caspar talked to each other inside the alien hivemind, and Aneesha joined forces with Navy SEAL Trevante, who was in jail, at a secret military base.Aneesha's main goal was to get her daughter, Sarah, back from the army, which had captured her. At the same time, Trevante found clues about Caspar's strange sketches, which made it possible for them to meet again in the end.The finale, Old Friends, New Frontiers, had intense battles where Aneesha's son, Luke, used his telepathic powers to scare away aliens. At the same time, Caspar and Mitsuki put their mental health at risk by going into the hivemind to attack the aliens from the inside.A new portal that opened in Oklahoma became the center of attention, and only Trevante was able to get through it. As Caspar came to the end of his journey into the alien consciousness, his eyes briefly turned white like an alien, which hinted at possible infiltration or deception.After the cliffhanger, Mitsuki was unconscious, Trevante was deep inside the hivemind, and Caspar wasn't sure who he really supported. With a mix of cosmic mystery and emotional stakes, season 2 set the stage for a bigger, more important conflict in season 3.Invasion season 3: Plot synopsisA still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)The plot of Invasion season 3 is meant to bring together the show's previous broken-up stories into a single mission. For two seasons, viewers watched as a variety of characters fought alien horrors alone.Aneesha was protecting her family, Mitsuki was decoding alien signals, Trevante was struggling with military trauma, and Caspar was trying to understand his visions. Now, their paths finally cross.The official synopsis confirms that season three will be about the newly formed &quot;incursion unit,&quot; which is a group of people from different countries who have come together to break into the alien mothership.A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)Now that it's clear that the aliens are top predators, they send deadly spikes all over the world. The survival of all people depends on this group working together to use their unique skills and knowledge.Fans can expect personal stakes to clash with the survival of the whole world. Aneesha's maternal instincts, Mitsuki's scientific determination, Trevante's ability to lead, and Caspar's psychic link to the aliens all come together to tell a story of sacrifice and working together. As relationships get stronger, old bonds are put to the test, broken, and reshaped by fate.Invasion season 3 will be available to premiere on Apple TV+.