How many episodes are left to release in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Details explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 brings back Jenny Han's literary work to Prime Video. As the lead characters, Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) traverse through new challenges in their relationships, the third season is set to explore the final fate of their story.

Ad

Season 3's episode 7, which was released on August 20, 2025, brought Belly and Conrad into a tough situation as the latter finally confessed his love. While this development teases more drama ahead, fans of the show are eager to know how many more episodes are set to drop for the third season.

With a total of 11 episodes, the viewers will get to watch four more episodes ahead in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 still has four episodes to go

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been all about wedding, conflicts, and inner turmoil. Belly and Jeremiah's decision to get married took their family and friends by shock, but the episodes so far have explored the couple making it all work. With three days left to their wedding in episode 7, challenges are still barging in for the lead characters and others in the series.

Ad

After the surprising developments in the latest drop, viewers may be eager to know how many more episodes are left to explore the final fate of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. As the series will have a total of 11 episodes, there are four more episodes left to release this season.

While the titles have not been revealed yet, here are the release dates for all upcoming episodes:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 8 August 27, 2025 Episode 9 September 3, 2025 Episode 10 September 10, 2025 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

Ad

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Where to watch all the episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Official poster of the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty series has been running since 2022, following the story of Belly as she explores her life and relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah. The coming-of-age series brings varied characters and plot twists into play across seasons.

Ad

Viewers can watch all the latest episodes of season 3 on Prime Video. The streaming platform also has episodes of all the previous seasons, which the viewers can enjoy anytime.

To watch the series on Prime Video, the viewers can subscribe to the platform with a monthly plan priced at $8.99. Another option to get access to the platform is through an Amazon Prime membership. Through this, the viewers can watch Prime Video and enjoy additional Amazon services for $14.99/month or $139/year. Interested users can also check Prime Student offers and more.

Ad

All about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has proved to be more challenging for Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad, as it takes the story four years ahead from where it left off in season 2. With Belly and Jeremiah studying together at Finch College and Conrad pursuing his studies at Stanford University, things take a quick turn as the season progresses.

Ad

The official description of the series reads:

"It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"

Ad

In an unexpected development, Belly and Jeremiah announced their wedding plans in season 3, shocking everyone close to them. Conrad, keeping his feelings concealed, tries to stay strong for Belly's happiness. While the wedding preparations brought a lot of hurdles for Belly and Jeremiah, the couple successfully made it close to the wedding by episode 7.

However, the ending of the seventh episode has turned things difficult again for Belly, with Conrad's confession becoming a major highlight of the latest drop. It is awaited to witness how the story progresses with four more episodes coming ahead.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More