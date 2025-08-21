The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is raising the tensions as viewers get to see the protagonists' tale unfold in its final installment. While Belly and Jeremiah are set to exchange vows soon, Conrad's hidden feelings have invited more complications in episode 7.

As the latest drop takes the viewers three days before the wedding, stresses and mishaps do not seem to leave the protagonists' side yet again. From minute details to big revelations, the seventh episode has left the viewers waiting for what comes next.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 will release on August 27, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 7 began with celebrations and ended with chaos. Belly and Jeremiah's wedding day draws closer, and the seventh episode saw their loved ones reach Cousins for the big day. As the friends and siblings held a bachelor/bachelorette party for the couple, worries kept building for Belly and Conrad till the final moment in the episode.

Conrad confessed his feelings to Belly in episode 7. This event is set to shift how the story goes ahead in the coming parts. For fans waiting to watch the next developments, the eighth episode will be out on August 27, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Here are the timings for a few other prominent regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 27, 2025 12:00 am PT United States (Eastern Time) August 27, 2025 3:00 am ET United Kingdom (BST) August 27, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) August 27, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) August 27, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) August 27, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) August 27, 2025 9:00 am CEST South Africa (SAST) August 27, 2025 9:00 am SAST

Viewers can stream the upcoming episodes and all previous releases of the show on Prime Video. To get the streaming platform, a monthly subscription of $8.99 is available. For additional services, viewers can also take an Amazon Prime membership, which includes Prime Video. This is available at the price of $14.99/month or $139/year.

How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

While Jeremiah's night out with friends ends with fun and heavy drinking in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Belly has a tough time throughout the celebrations, with Conrad's confession causing a mess at the end.

The juncture at which the seventh episode leaves the viewers is stirring curiosity about what is coming ahead in the series. There are four more episodes to release in the final season, promising viewers the last few parts showcasing Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad's journey.

Release details of upcoming episodes are given below:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 8 August 27, 2025 Episode 9 September 3, 2025 Episode 10 September 10, 2025 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

With a total of 11 episodes, the finale of this season will be unveiled on Prime Video on September 17, 2025.

A brief recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 7 commenced the wedding festivities for Belly and Jeremiah. As the families and friends turned up at Cousins for the big day, the couple also got to enjoy one special day, three days before the wedding.

Belly has a bachelorette party planned with Taylor and Anika, while Jeremiah decides to have his bachelor party with Conrad, Steven, and his group of friends. Denise also comes to Cousins for the celebrations, making Taylor uneasy about her and Steven's situation.

The couple's parents also reach Cousins, with Jenny having a tough time watching Kayleigh with Adam after the latter hurt Susannah. While she opens up about it to John, the two share an intimate moment in the episode.

Belly's special night soon turns heavy for her as she could not keep Conrad out of her mind. Conrad finds out about Jeremiah's Cabo incident, which leaves him shocked. Meanwhile, Taylor pushes Denise to make a move on Steven, keeping her feelings aside. Taylor and her mother, Lucinda, have an argument, which creates a rift between the two. Steven finds Lucinda drunk and supports her.

The episode ends with Conrad confessing his love for Belly, further telling her to stop the wedding. She dismisses his words and leaves, further leaving both characters hurt and confused.

Major events to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Conrad's confession has become an important factor in shaping what could happen next in Belly, Jeremiah, and his story. Things are only going to get challenging from this point, as the new episode may unravel more about the aftermath of the confession.

Viewers may have several new and anticipated developments to surprise them in the next part. Here are some expected developments that episode 8 may explore:

Conrad's confession is one of the major events that may have severe consequences in the upcoming episode. How this impacts the dynamics between the two characters and what actions it will lead to is something the viewers may get to watch in the eighth episode.

Jeremiah is still unaware of this huge incident between Belly and Conrad. Episode 8 may answer the question of whether he finds out about it or spots the tension between the two, further exploring his reaction to it.

Steven and Denise have progressed in their relationship, but this has left Taylor hurt and heartbroken. More developments in Steven and Taylor's dynamics may be explored in episode 8.

The ongoing matters between Jenny and John could also be explored in detail in the upcoming episode. Jenny's frustration with Kayleigh may also be something that episode 8 may delve deeper into.

While these speculated developments are based on some unanswered questions episode 7 left the viewers with, new and unforeseen events may surely come about in the eighth episode.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

