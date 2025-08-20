The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Did Conrad confess his love to Belly?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is moving closer to Belly and Jeremiah's wedding, with episode 7 taking the viewers three days before the ceremony. While their friends and family have begun coming to Cousins for the big day, the latest episode has ushered in a big turn in the story.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

The wedding festivities are in full swing at Cousins in the latest episode of season 3. Belly and Jeremiah have their bachelorette/bachelor party, celebrating a night with their beloved friends. While Jeremiah has a blast, the night turns overwhelming for Belly.

At the end of the episode, Belly and Conrad coincidentally meet at the beach. In an unexpected turn of events, Conrad finally confesses his love to Belly. From discussing Jeremiah's Cabo incident to their past together, the episode ends with Belly dismissing Conrad's words and both characters feeling hurt.

Ad

Trending

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 ending explained: How did Conrad confess his love to Belly?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 followed a lot of unexpected developments, making the viewers witness some major moments between the characters. While the couple decides to meet at the beach after their respective parties, Jeremiah returns home heavily drunk and misses the plan. Belly goes ahead to the location, only to find a saddened Conrad sitting there.

Ad

While she insists on leaving, Conrad makes her stay, further telling her about Jeremiah's Cabo incident. When she reveals knowing about it, Conrad turns confused and agitated as to how Belly is defending his brother and going ahead with the marriage. The altercation that they have at this moment turns into the most crucial part of the episode, moving Conrad to take a step he had been hesitating to do for a long time.

Ad

Conrad questions Belly's decision to marry Jeremiah, which further angers Belly as she stops him. In that moment, Conrad confesses that he still had feelings for Belly.

This pivotal confession becomes an anticipated moment, knowing how Conrad had been suffering because of it for the past few years. Conrad's earnest efforts to explain his feelings and their entire situation become one of his first attempts at being honest with his feelings this season.

Ad

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 dropped a special Belly-Conrad moment, and this Taylor Swift song in it surprised me

What was Belly's reaction to Conrad's confession in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

While Conrad takes the bold step of confessing his feelings, Belly is shocked and confused by it all. She assumes that he was saying it all to stop her wedding to Jeremiah. She has a bitter reaction to the entire confession, calling it out as the wrong timing for saying this.

Ad

Conrad still clears his heart out to her, explaining all about the motel incident from season 2 and why he distanced himself. His words from the scene reflect how his decisions were mainly centered around Belly's happiness, keeping his heart's desire aside. However, the time he spent with her this summer changed it all, giving him the courage to ask Belly to be with him instead of Jeremiah.

Listening to it all, Belly puts her thoughts forward, stopping Conrad because of all the pain he caused her. Pointing out all that Jeremiah meant to him, she dismissed Conrad's confession. Her final words to Conrad in the scene cleared her stance as she stated:

Ad

"You will never be what Jere is to me. He's my best friend. And he loves me no matter what. And he doesn't take it away when things get hard. Nobody has ever treated me the way that he does. Nobody. Least of all you. You and I were never anything."

How did the aftermath of the confession look for Belly and Conrad?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The confession at the beach has turned things difficult for Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. While the altercation ended bitterly, the duo seemed to be struggling after it at the end of the episode.

Ad

As Belly returned to the Summer House after the incident, she moved in to sleep with Taylor. While Taylor notices the tension her friend was in, Belly sobs secretly, unable to voice the pain and confusion that the incident brought her.

Conrad, on the other end, sat alone on the porch at the end of the episode, looking devastated at the turn of events. Although it was a big step from his end, the timing and Belly's reaction made things unfavorable for him.

Ad

The ending also showed Steven supporting Lucinda after her rough exchange with Taylor, laying out that there is more than one couple in rough waters in the show.

While Belly already had Conrad on her mind all night, this incident further left her confused about the situation. Conrad's lonely and heartbroken state at the end of the episode indicates that this will have an intense impact on him and the story ahead.

Ad

The seventh episode gave the viewers a look at the raw feelings of both characters, ending with confusion about what could happen next.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More