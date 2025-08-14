I thought I could handle Belly and Conrad’s moment in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 until this Taylor Swift song started playing

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has released its sixth episode, and the tensions are at an all-time high. The countdown to the wedding day has begun, but the hurdles keep escalating for Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad.

While the characters experienced several highs and lows in episode 6, the ending provided an intense moment between Belly and Conrad. The tension did not just make Belly's heart race, but had me hooked to the scene, too. The anticipated interaction intrigued me about what's up next, with the show finally giving some clues about what's on Belly's mind regarding Conrad.

However, it got more special as Taylor Swift's False God was played in the scene. Adding to my excitement, ending the episode with the singer's song proved to be a highlight for the latest episode.

Taylor Swift's False God becomes an exciting part of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Episode 6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended with a charged moment, promising more challenges coming in Belly's way. Having experienced a cosy bridal shower with the beloved, Belly's return to Cousins brings her heart to test.

As the protagonist returns to the summer house to complete more wedding chores, she finds Conrad also present there, heading to surf at the beach. He returns moments later, wounded by a fin cut. With Conrad in pain, Belly rushes to aid him.

This scene between the two heats the air around them, making Belly's heart skip a beat. Adding to this, Taylor Swift's song, False God, from the album Lover, starts playing in the background. Their current situation is aptly described by the lyrics complementing the scene:

"We were crazy to think, crazy to think this could work; Remember how I said I'd die for you"

The tune of False God and Belly's racing heart go parallel, making the scene more impactful. After Conrad exits from the bathroom, Belly is left stunned at her unexpected rush of feelings. As she sits down in shock at the edge of the bathtub, the episode ends with Taylor Swift singing the lyrics:

"We'd still worship this love"

I find the choice of the song for the Belly and Conrad moment suitable, as Taylor Swift's lyrics touch upon the two characters' moment and hidden feelings closely.

Taylor Swift's False God returned to the series for a similar moment between Belly and Conrad

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While the addition of False God to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has excited many, it is intriguing to note that the song was previously featured in a similar moment between Belly and Conrad in season 1.

In the fourth episode of the first season, the two meet at the dock after an eventful day. The fourth of July celebrations did not go as expected, and Belly and Conrad just casually catch up and discuss their situation, with fireworks in the background. The two are about to share an intimate moment, with False God playing in the background.

Although they are alerted by Jeremiah's firecrackers in the scene, the song's connection to the tension between Conrad and Belly is meaningful. This track reminds me of the strong bond they share, and its return in season 3 could mean that the duo may explore their hidden feelings soon.

How has Taylor Swift been an integral part of The Summer I Turned Pretty series?

Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Many viewers who have followed the series from the start know that Taylor Swift has been a companion to Belly's love story since the first season. The singer's tracks add to pivotal moments that shaped the dynamics between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah throughout the series.

The first season had several tracks by Taylor Swift, such as Lover, Cruel Summer, The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version), and more. Songs like Last Kiss, Invisible String, Sweet Nothing, and more added to the exciting plot of season 2.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has so far only featured 2 of the singer's songs, You're Losing Me (From The Vault) and False God. The viewers can expect more songs from the artist and several other singers in the upcoming episodes.

Other prominent artists featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 include V of BTS, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Benson Boone, and more.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

