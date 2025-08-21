  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Prime Video analyst Blake Griffin predicts $175,369,698 superstar to beat Luka Doncic and others for MVP in 2025-26 NBA season

Prime Video analyst Blake Griffin predicts $175,369,698 superstar to beat Luka Doncic and others for MVP in 2025-26 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 21, 2025 06:38 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Prime Video analyst Blake Griffin predicts $175,369,698 superstar to beat Luka Doncic and others for MVP in 2025-26 NBA season. [photo: Imagn]

Blake Griffin, who will join Prime Video starting next season to serve as an NBA analyst, weighed in on his thoughts for the 2025-26 season. He appeared on the “Post Moves” podcast hosted by Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston to talk about basketball. Parker wanted Griffin to give hot takes, a request that the former slam dunk artist gamely complied with.

Ad

When asked about who would win the MVP next season, Griffin responded:

“You know what, I’m gonna go Giannis [Antetokounmpo] with MVP. His team can still be top 4 in the East. I also think without sort of help that he’s had around him, he’s gonna be playing close to 40 minutes a night, and I think he’s gonna accept that challenge. … He’s gonna put up ungodly numbers, so I’ll go with him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who signed a three-year, $175,369,698 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, are perennial MVP contenders. While the Greek Freak has already won the award twice (2019 and 2020), Doncic is still looking for his first.

Blake Griffin is confident Antetokounmpo will end Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic’s monopoly at the top to bag his third Michael Jordan Trophy. The Bucks’ lack of legitimate star power behind Antetokounmpo and the weakened East were reasons Griffin predicted another MVP for Giannis.

Ad

Last season, SGA finally broke through the competition, beating Jokic for his first MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished a distant third while Doncic’s injury-plagued season kept him out of the top 10. The Slovenian, who improved his conditioning in the offseason, could challenge for the award if he stays healthy.

Blake Griffin opens up about playing against Tim Duncan being his “Welcome to the NBA” moment

Blake Griffin did not just answer questions about today’s NBA. The former six-time All-Star also opened up about his past playing against some of the best players in history.

Ad

The former LA Clippers star had this to say when asked by Candace Parker about his “Welcome to the NBA” moment:

“I think it was definitely playing against Tim Duncan for the first time. He’s on the block . I’m next to him. He kinda like bent over, and he looked over, and he goes, rolls over his eyes, and like, ‘Not you again.’ I was like, ‘That was awesome, that was pretty cool.’ Like, Tim Duncan just joked with me.”

Blake Griffin continued that Duncan disarmed him, which was quite the opposite of other NBA players, who the analyst said were “less welcoming.” The then Clippers rookie added that he was so frustrated because the San Antonio Spurs legend, who was so nice, “cooked” him.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications