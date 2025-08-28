The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 premiered on August 27, 2025, on Prime Video. The show is an American action thriller that takes place before the original adaptation and is based on characters from Jack Carr's 2018 book The Terminal List.

The story, written by Carr and David DiGilio, is about Ben Edwards, a Navy SEAL turned CIA agent, and is involved in the world of covert operations and spying. Taylor Kitsch reprises his role as Edwards, Chris Pratt plays James Reece, and Tom Hopper plays Raife Hastings.

Who plays who in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Taylor Kitsch stars as Ben Edwards (Image via Getty)

Taylor Kitsch plays Chief Special Warfare Operator Ben Edwards again. His call sign is Charlie Zero-Two. Edwards began as a Navy SEAL and then shifted to the CIA's Ground Branch, where he undertakes ethically gray missions, making it difficult to differentiate between patriotism and survival.

People know Kitsch best for his roles in Friday Night Lights, John Carter, Lone Survivor, and Waco.

Chris Pratt as James Reece

Chris Pratt stars as James Reece (Image via Getty)

Chris Pratt is back as Lieutenant James Reece, who goes by the call sign Alpha Zero-One. Reece, the leader of Alpha Platoon in SEAL Team 7, is Edwards's close friend and fellow soldier. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 goes back to an earlier time in Reece's military career, while The Terminal List chronicled his personal journey for justice.

Pratt is most recognized for his roles in the movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, as well as his breakout performance on TV in Parks and Recreation.

Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings

Tom Hopper stars as Raife Hastings (Image via Getty)

Tom Hopper plays Lieutenant Raife Hastings, whose call sign is Charlie Zero-One. Hastings is the troop commander of Charlie Platoon in SEAL Team 5. There exists a unique bond between his family and the Selous Scouts of Rhodesia. His character adds historical depth to the plot by showing how combat has affected generations.

Hopper has worked on shows including The Umbrella Academy, Game of Thrones, Merlin, and Black Sails.

Supporting and recurring cast

The cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Getty)

Alongside the central trio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 introduces a diverse ensemble of recurring and guest stars who expand the scope of the story.

Some of the ensemble cast include:

Jared Shaw plays Ernest “Boozer” Vickers, a SEAL from Charlie Platoon

Shaw is a real former Navy SEAL, also known for The Warfighters and The Tomorrow War

Luke Hemsworth portrays Jules Landry, a volatile CIA contractor, recognizable from Westworld and Land of Bad

Dar Salim takes on the role of Mohammed Farooq, an Iraqi Special Operations Forces officer, following his performance in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Robert Wisdom appears as Jed Haverford, a CIA spymaster managing covert European operations, remembered from The Wire and Prison Break

Rona-Lee Shimon plays Eliza Perash, a Mossad veteran navigating personal and professional challenges

Shiraz Tzarfati portrays Tal Varon, a young Mossad agent seeking field experience after his role in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Fady Demian joins as Sergeant Daran Amiri, an Iraqi Security Forces officer collaborating with coalition units

What is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 all about?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 is a prequel to The Terminal List, set five years before the events of the original series. The story follows Ben Edwards as he undertakes dangerous missions that explore how duty, morality, and survival can often be hard to tell apart.

The series highlights how Edwards joined the CIA and the secret missions that required him to make tough choices. It also looks back at his relationship with James Reece and how their shared experiences in battle affect loyalty and treachery.

The story showcases how military activities, intelligence networks, and relationships with foreign operatives, like Mossad spies and Iraqi forces, all come together in one place.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 is a character study of Edwards, a man who deals with two distinct worlds: the strict SEAL fraternity and the unclear methods of intelligence work. This prequel not only adds to the world of The Terminal List but explains why Edwards makes the choices he does in the original series.

Where is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 streaming online?

Taylor Kitsch stars as Ben Edwards in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 is only available on Prime Video, much like The Terminal List. Starting August 27, 2025, all episodes will be available for everyone on the platform. With a Prime Video subscription, viewers can watch the series.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 follows Ben Edwards’ shift from Navy SEAL to CIA operative. Starring Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, and Tom Hopper, it blends action and espionage while deepening the franchise by exploring the origins of key relationships.

