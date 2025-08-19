How is Chris Pratt related to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Actor defends Republican stalwart, calls him funny & wonderful

Actor Chris Pratt has recently admired his in-law, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a podcast, adding that they don't talk politics at the dinner table. For those who don't know, Chris Pratt is the cousin-in-law of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Jurassic Park star married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. His wife's mom is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy, who was the sister of Robert F. Kennedy Sr.

In the August 18 episode of Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, Chris Pratt and Bill Maher were discussing having a conversation with someone with different views. Building on that, Maher said that although he "loves" Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he doesn't agree with all his views. The host asked Pratt if people ask about RFK Jr. to him. In his reply, the actor said,

"I've spent, you know, a number of occasions hanging with him, just in a strictly, you know, family dinner kind of vibe, and I really got along with him well. I think he's great. I think he's funny. I like him. I love him."

Chris Pratt supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a "bipartisan way"

Further in the podcast, Pratt drew a parallel between Hollywood and politics and said that people can be totally different from what is being told about them. He emphasized that his "experience" had shown him how people differed from their portrayal by "enemies." Continuing on that, Pratt said,

"In politics, you inherit enemies. And when you jump on in on, you know, the bandwagon with who is, you know, the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you're going to be, uh, made to look terrible. And so I don't know what to believe."

Pratt shared that he would play cards or have fun with RFK Jr. rather than talk about anything serious. Elsewhere in the episode, Pratt wished him well, extending his support in a "bipartisan way."

"I hope there's certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way, like getting terrible, toxic stuff out of our kids' food... And so, like, just if you just do that, that's amazing. I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd have an allergic reaction to," Pratt said.

The actor concluded by saying that people should be "reasonable" on these things.

What did Chris Pratt say about Arnold Schwarzenegger on the podcast?

Chris Pratt on Club Random podcast (Image via YouTube/ Club Random Podcast)

As mentioned above, Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the podcast, the host asked Pratt about how the Terminator star fits into the show of his father-in-law.

"It's a really wonderful fit in my life to have a father-in-law who understands the business and understands where I'm coming from and and and gives me advice that I honestly don't know," Pratt added.

The Tomorrow War star, who shares three children with Kathrine, said Arnold Schwarzenegger is "normal" when it comes to "adoring his grandchildren."

Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, after they started dating in 2018. Pratt was earlier married to Anna Faris in 2009 and filed for divorce in 2017.

