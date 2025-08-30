Where was The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 series comes as a prequel to The Terminal (2022). While Chris Pratt's James Reece appeared as the central character in the previous show, the latest drop explores a deeper look at his former teammate, Ben Edwards.

Taylor Kitsch features as the protagonist in the series. With the twist his character brought to the previous show, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 takes the viewers back in time to explore what made Edwards turn to the dark side.

From war-torn landscapes to action-packed sequences, the filming locations of the series become a prominent part of the show. The series was mainly filmed in places located in Croatia, Hungary, and the United States.

Every major filming location where The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 was shot

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 brings the journey of Ben Edwards from his days as a Navy SEAL to working for the black operations side of the CIA. It promises some intense fights and elaborate projects that showcase the fierce sides of prominent characters.

The series was mainly filmed in the U.S.A., Hungary, and Croatia. The diverse locations add to the intensity of the Edwards' journey as he makes choices that lead him to the events of The Terminal List.

1) California, U.S.A.

Several parts of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 were filmed in Los Angeles County, California, U.S.A. With the diverse landscapes and varied studio facilities available, the city of Los Angeles features as a significant backdrop for many scenes in the series. Known for being a cultural and commercial hub in the region, L.A. became a popular location for filming series and movies such as Happy Gilmore 2, Freakier Friday, The Rookie, Countdown, and more.

Some parts of the series were also filmed in Santa Clarita. It is also a prominent location for filming, giving landscapes that would suit a show regarding high-stakes missions.

2) Zadar, Croatia

A prominent part of the series finds characters tackling challenges in Mosul, Iraq. The team of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 made similar settings to Mosul at Zadar, Croatia. From historic churches like Church of St. Donatus and St. Mary's Church, to sites like Sea Organ and the Greeting to the Sun, there are unique visual elements that Zadar offers.

The sets were built to fit the storyline, mirroring the overall look of Mosul. Special elements to replicate a war-like situation were also done by the crew in this location to match the plot of the series. Voštarnica and Donje Biljane were some of the sites incorporated in different scenes of the show.

3) Budapest, Hungary

Offering a picturesque setting with its unique architectural designs and prominent sites, Budapest became one of the important filming locations for the series. The elaborate constructions also proved to be a significant background for some of the risky twists and turns explored in the show.

From the remains of the Roman City of Aquincum to modern constructions like the Müpa Budapest, the capital city of Hungary has several special attractions. Budapest includes ancient structures and historic cityscapes that make it a unique location for an action thriller like The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1.

What is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 all about?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 brings a high-stakes and high-risk action thriller, following the journey of Chief Special Warfare Operator Ben Edwards. As his actions brought a big twist to the end of The Terminal List season 1, the latest series stands as a story of what Edwards went through that made him choose a dark path.

Not only will the viewers get to see his individual struggles, but the series will also showcase how other characters shape his fate ahead. Taylor Kitsch appears in the lead role in this series. Other cast members include Chris Pratt as James Reece, Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings, Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry, and more.

The series contains a total of seven episodes, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday. All episodes of this show and the previous one from the franchise will be available on Prime Video.

