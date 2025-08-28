"It comes from trust" - Tom Hopper opens up about the bond shared between the cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 brings the viewers a deeper look at what led to the intense course of events followed in The Terminal List. Starring Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, the series goes back in time to explore how the former Navy SEAL turned towards the darker side of the CIA.

As the series revolves around the teams behind prominent organizations and their challenges, Tom Hopper, who plays Raife Hastings in the series, elaborated on what kept the cast together to bring out the team spirit in the show effectively.

He spoke to New York Post regarding the same.

"Off set and in between takes, we were always goofing around and having fun. That translates onscreen, to that bond and that chemistry. It comes from trust. And you get trust from actors when you get to know each other more," he shared.

Tom Hopper at Prime Video's The Terminal List: Dark Wolf New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Alongside Kitsch, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 includes an elaborate ensemble of cast members who embark together on high-risk and high-stakes missions, with Edwards' journey being the central focus.

As the series revolves around the operations of Navy SEALs and CIA, team spirit becomes an essential factor to be replicated in the show. Actor Tom Hopper has revealed that the show promises to bring that to the viewers through the unique dynamics between the co-stars.

Sharing fun moments brought a sense of trust among the members, which, Hopper believed, they were able to replicate in the series. He further commented on the cast's bonding.

"It’s interesting that we’re doing a show about teams, and Navy SEALs, because the team environment in this show is a testament to why it’s so good," Hopper shared.

The actor, who appears as Raife Hastings in the series, also disclosed that the close bonding and openness between the actors made the process easier for them.

"What was kind of crazy is how quickly we all bonded. Everyone was open to each other in a social environment, so we became tight very quickly," he stated.

Hopper's comments prove that the chemistry and onscreen bonding between the cast have been translated to the unique moments in the series, promising a special watching experience to the viewers.

All about the cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1

The series' cast at Prime Video's The Terminal List: Dark Wolf New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 is the prequel to the series, The Terminal List season 1. The central character of the new show is Chief Special Warfare Operator Ben Edwards, who appears as a prominent supporting character in the 2022 show.

While Edward's fate brings a major twist to the plot in the first series of the franchise, the new show takes a look at his deeds in the past that lead to the story of The Terminal List season 1.

Taylor Kitsch plays the role of Kitsch in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1. From TV series like Friday Night Lights (2006-2011) to films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), the actor has brought unique characters to life onscreen, making his presence in the new show special.

Guardians of the Galaxy fame Chris Pratt returns to the franchise as Lieutenant Commander James Reece. The Navy SEAL was the lead in the 2022 show and now appears in a supporting role. Tom Hopper, known for Merlin (2009), The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024), and more, plays the role of Lieutenant Raife Hastings.

Some other actors appearing in the series include:

Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry

Jared Shaw as Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers

Dar Salim as Mohammed 'Mo' Farooq

Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash

Rober Wisdom as Jed Haverford

Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon

Jack Carr and David DiGillo are credited as the creators of the show. With a total of seven episodes, the series premiered with three episodes and will drop a new one every week on Prime Video.

