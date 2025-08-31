7 military thrillers to watch if you liked The Terminal List

Military thrillers have captured viewers' hearts with explosive action and engaging storylines. The show follows Navy SEAL James Reece's quest for revenge after his platoon gets ambushed during a covert mission.

Chris Patt embodies the role with a lot of intensity. The series explores themes of conspiracy, betrayal, and justice within military operations.

Reece also discovers an intense conspiracy that reached high government and military leadership levels. His journey becomes personal as he loses everything close to his heart.

The action scenes are well-crafted and realistic. Military thrillers like this offer the audience raw combat sequences and complicated character development. The genre blends psychological drama and tactical warfare with accuracy.

For viewers who like military thrillers and pay attention to detail in procedures and weapons, The Terminal List sets a high standard for other shows in the following category.

SEAL Team, 24, The Last Ship, and four other military thrillers to watch if you liked The Terminal List

1) Jack Ryan

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Jack Ryan brings Tom Clancy's popular character to modern television screens. The series follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan as he uncovers terrorists' schemes threatening national security. John Krasinski delivers an engaging performance as the titular character. Ryan starts as a desk analyst but soon finds himself in risky field operations.

Every season presents new global threats that require his courage and analytical skills. The show takes audiences from the halls of CIA headquarters to conflict zones around the globe. Military thrillers benefit from Ryan's eccentric perspective as both operator and analyst. The series explores realistic scenarios and geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, action sequences blend easily with intelligence-gathering operations. The supporting characters include fellow CIA military personnel and operatives. The writing balances high-stakes international conflicts with personal drama.

Jack Ryan is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

2) SEAL Team

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows Bravo Team, an elite Navy SEAL unit working on classified missions worldwide. The team leader, Jason Hayes (portrayed by David Boreanaz), struggles to balance family life and duty. The series provides a deep look at special operations training and deployment cycles.

Each episode features authentic military strategy and equipment utilized by real SEAL teams. Military thrillers rarely show the personal cost of consistent deployments with such conviction. The show addresses themes like family strain and PTSD faced by service members.

Additionally, the show presents well-choreographed combat scenes. The team operates in several international locations and faces different threats. The character development occurs along with tactical planning and mission briefings.

The supporting character portrays distinct personalities and backgrounds with fellow operators. The series demonstrates the brotherhood that develops within special operations units.

SEAL Team is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) 24

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series brought revolution with its real-time format, following counter terrorism agent Jack Bauer (portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland). Every season covers twenty-four hours of intense decision-making and action. The Bauer works for CTU (Counter Terrorist Unit), preventing attacks on American soil.

Military thrillers often feature high-stakes situations requiring split-second decisions. The series explores moral ambiguity in national security operations. Various storylines unfold simultaneously, creating constant suspense and tension.

The double agents and government conspiracies complicate each mission Bauer undertakes. The show has influenced many similar shows in the action thriller category.

The supporting characters include politicians, fellow agents, and family members. Additionally, time pressure adds urgency, keeping viewers engaged throughout each episode.

24 is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Last Ship

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show presents a post-apocalyptic scenario where a Navy destroyer becomes humanity's last hope. Eric Dane embodies the character of Tom Chandler, leading his crew through a worldwide catastrophe.

A deadly virus has wiped out most of the world's population. The USS Nathan James carries the only scientist capable of creating a cure. Military thrillers rarely blend naval warfare with a global pandemic with such nuance. The crew encounters hostile forces protecting their precious cargo.

Every episode features diplomatic negotiations in the same measure. The series explores leadership under a lot of pressure and with impossible choices. The character dynamics develop in the close quarters of a military vessel.

The supporting cast also includes civilian survivors and Navy personnel. The series balances emotional moments and action sequences among the crew members.

The Last Ship is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Homeland

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show centres on CIA operative Carrie Mathison (portrayed by Claire Danes) investigating potential terrorist threats. Mathison is an agent who has bipolar disorder but is constantly working.

The series begins with suspicions about a returned prisoner of war, Nicholas Brody (portrayed by Damian Lewis). Brody is a Marine who spent years in captivity.

Mathison's condition adds complication to her investigative work and personal connections. The show examines intelligence gathering methods and their ethical implications.

Additionally, political intrigue unfolds across several seasons with evolving threats. The supporting cast includes fellow CIA operatives and government officials. The series received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of an intelligence mission. Every season introduces fresh conflicts requiring different approaches.

Homeland is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) The Night Manager

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows Jonathan Pine, a former soldier turned hotel manager, who invades an arms dealer's syndicate. Tom Hiddleston adapts this character, working undercover for British intelligence.

His biggest threat is Hugh Laurie (portrayed by Richard Roper), the charming but dangerous arms dealer. Pine's military background proves essential for his threatening undercover mission.

Military thrillers benefit from main leads with strategic training and combat experience. The series features exotic landscapes from luxury hotels to stressful zones. Additionally, intelligence operations require vigilant planning and precise execution throughout the show. The supporting cast includes Roper's criminal associates and an intelligence executive.

The show explores the arms trade and its influence on global conflicts. The character relationships develop through manipulation and deception. Military thrillers like these balance psychological stakes with moments of explosive action.

The Night Manager is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

7) Strike Back

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show follows Section 20, a secret British military unit conducting covert operations worldwide. The series features rotating cast members playing elite soldiers and intelligence associates. Each mission takes the team to separate international locations facing different threats.

Military thrillers rarely maintain such constant action across several seasons. The show emphasizes tactical coordination and teamwork during dangerous operations.

Additionally, the combat sequences feature realistic military techniques and weapons handling. Character development occurs through similar experiences in life-threatening circumstances.

The series explores the personal stake of violence and constant danger. The supporting characters include enemy forces and local contacts in different countries.

A new unit member is introduced every season while keeping core operational attention. The show balances serious themes and humor about sacrifice and warfare.

These seven military thrillers are to watch if you like The Terminal List.

