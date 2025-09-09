  • home icon
  • What is Game Caterers? All you need to as TWICE, ITZY, Stray Kids and more JYP Entertainment artists reportedly gather for a special episode

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 09, 2025 08:06 GMT
JYP Artists to get together for Game Caterers (Images via X/@JYPETWICE, @Stray_Kids, &amp; @ITZYofficial)
On September 9, 2025, Newsen reported that The Game Caterers (Business Trip 15 Nights) will soon feature a JYP Entertainment special. The hit variety program is led by producer Na Young-seok. It is known for delivering entertaining game segments to different groups and agencies. The Game Caterers has become one of Korea’s most popular crossover variety series.

According to reports, a wide lineup of JYP Entertainment artists will participate. It will range from first-generation idols to the company’s newest groups. The expected roster includes:

  • Park Jin-young (J.Y.Park)
  • 2PM: Jun. K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung
  • DAY6: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Dowoon
  • TWICE: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu
  • Stray Kids: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N
  • ITZY: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna
  • Xdinary Heroes: Gun-il, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han, Jooyeon
  • NMIXX: Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, Kyujin
  • Kickflip: Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghyeon, Juwang, Minje, Keiju, Donghwa
This marks JYP Entertainment's first feature in The Game Caterers, following past collaborations with other major agencies. The special episode will be released through Channel 15 Nights’ official YouTube channel, fullmoon. However, the broadcast date has not yet been officially confirmed. Fans worldwide can watch the full version on the platform once it airs.

About Game Caterers and past label specials

The Game Caterers (Korean: 출장 십오야) is a traveling variety series produced by EggisComing and directed by Na PD. Its format brings Na PD’s signature lineup of games. The games range from “Shout in Silence” to “Random Play Dance." It also included various guests from different groups, shows, and entertainment companies.

The concept is often described as an entertainment delivery service. This is because the crew travels to wherever games are needed. For instance, the program extended to SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour, where the members joined Na PD in Italy.

The members took part in his signature games while traveling across the country. After winning a music quiz on the show, the members requested Youth Over Flowers as their prize. This request led to the creation of Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN.

The program has a strong record of memorable specials. In 2021, YG Entertainment artists WINNER, iKON, TREASURE, and Jennie from BLACKPINK appeared. HYBE’s large-scale feature in 2022 brought together SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM.

Meanwhile, BTS had its own crossover special with Run BTS! earlier. Starship Entertainment (2022) and SM Entertainment (2024) also produced popular episodes.

The upcoming JYP Entertainment edition is expected to continue this tradition. With its mix of high-energy games and rare cross-group interactions, the special will likely showcase both the comedic side and the teamwork of JYP’s wide-ranging roster.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Tiasha
