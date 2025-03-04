"That’s just greed"— Netizens criticize JYP for the high prices and shipping costs of Stray Kids' SKZOO X Tamagotchi merchandise

On March 4, 2025, Stray Kids fans took to social media to express their frustration over the pricing of the group's latest SKZOO X Tamagotchi merchandise. Fans highly anticipated the collaboration between Stray Kids and Bandai, which introduced Tamagotchi devices featuring the group's SKZOO characters. However, when the products were released on the JYP Shop website, many were shocked by the high costs and additional shipping fees.

The SKZOO X Tamagotchi set, which includes a Tamagotchi Nano and a matching silicone case designed after each of the eight Stray Kids members' SKZOO characters, was priced at $52. While some already considered the price steep, international fans felt even more frustrated when they saw that shipping costs pushed the total price significantly higher.

Many pointed out that the Tamagotchi price for Korean customers was relatively lower, sparking debates over regional pricing discrepancies.

Additionally, the sales policy limiting customers to one item per order meant that those wanting to collect all eight designs had to place multiple separate orders, each incurring its own shipping fee. This rule particularly frustrated fans who desired a complete collection, as they were forced to pay excessive shipping costs for every purchase.

Fans flooded social media with complaints about JYP Entertainment’s pricing strategy, labeling it the "greed" of the company. An X user, @hanjisungs_ufo, wrote,

"$85 usd AND the shipping regulation again where you can only buy one per order… I understood with the teddy bears cause they’re huge but this? c’mon, that’s just greed."

Many voiced concerns that K-pop merchandise prices are becoming unaffordable, making it challenging for international fans to support their favorite artists.

"80€ plus customs . I'm.. I don't think I can justify it," a fan remarked.

"The way jyp just doesn’t do conversion rates for the en link and just cuts the zeros off of the korean won price so international stay inevitably pay MORE, pi**es me all the way off," an X user wrote.

"that much…tamagotchi literally used to be like £4.99 for one when i used to get them, money hungry a*s company," another person added.

"And this is why kpop is losing fans everyday... we are just dollar signs to yall at this point. You can keep it, anyone paying for this is just rewarding this crap," an X user commented.

Many also criticized the restriction of one purchase per order, arguing that it forced buyers to pay multiple shipping fees if they wanted to collect more than one design. Some international fans of Stray Kids reported that their total costs, including shipping, were even higher, making it an unreasonable purchase for many.

"I had to place 3 separate orders since the limit is one per order. $35 shipping charge x3 is $105 JUST for shipping. I wanted to order ot8 but these prices are absolutely insane," an X user added.

"These are adorable .But damn...$52 JUST for the Tamagotchi, plus probably over $80 in shipping, is way too much. Also, limiting it to one per customer means paying that high shipping fee multiple times to get more than one...that's crazy even for you, c'mon .Sorry guys...," another fan added.

"Need someone rich to get all 8 of them for me," a netizen remarked.

All we know about Stray Kids' SKZOO X Tamagotchi and their recent achievements

For those who are unfamiliar, SKZOO is a character brand created by Stray Kids, with each member represented by an animal-inspired cartoon character. The Tamagotchi collaboration introduced digital pets based on these characters, enabling fans to raise and interact with them virtually.

The collection includes:

Wolf Chan (Bang Chan)

Leebit (Lee Know)

DWAEKKI (Changbin)

Jiniret (Hyunjin)

HAN QUOKKA (Han)

BbokAri (Felix)

PuppyM (Seungmin)

FoxI.Ny (I.N)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Stray Kids recently surpassed 10 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the third K-pop group to reach this milestone after BTS and BLACKPINK.

Additionally, Stray Kids held two spots in the IFPI’s top 10 global album sales of 2024, with ATE ranking fifth and HOP placing sixth.

Stray Kids is also set to embark on the South American leg of their DominATE World Tour, starting in Chile on March 27, 2025.

