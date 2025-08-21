  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Gross and weird"- Internet divided as LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon faces backlash over video of her dog Shiro kissing her on the mouth

"Gross and weird"- Internet divided as LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon faces backlash over video of her dog Shiro kissing her on the mouth

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 21, 2025 10:36 GMT
LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon with her dog (Images via Instagram/@_chaechae_1)

On August 20, 2025, Chaewon, the leader of the girl group LE SSERAFIM, posted a video of her pet Pomeranian, Shiro, on Weverse. In the video, Chaewon was lying on her floor while Shiro was licking her face and lips.

Ad

While some fans thought it was sweet interaction between an idol and her dog at first, it quickly caused controversy over how long the interaction lasted.

Many fans were upset. They said that it was not just a kiss. Netizens said it was not sanitary, and uncomfortable to watch.

The singer captioned the video as,

"Shiro therapy. Aren't they cute when you go home after a long time abroad *cries*"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Kim Chae-won with her pet, Shiro (Image via X/@elsserafim)
Kim Chae-won with her pet, Shiro (Image via X/@elsserafim)

As the debate grew, the clip went viral across X, with both harsh criticism and strong defense flooding timelines.

Ad

The video soon divided opinions online. Several viewers called it “gross and weird." An X user, @yjnfim, wrote,

"yall are doing too much w chaewon honestly. sure it is gross and weird but mind you SHE DOESNT KNOW U GUYS. why are yall so up in her a*s? let her kiss her damn dog."
Ad

Netizens also pointed out health risks, saying pet owners should avoid such behavior. Others said it looked disturbing and resembled a “make-out” session rather than playful affection.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

At the same time, many defended Chaewon. They said that dogs just often show their love through licking, and that it is just a normal thing pet owners do to receive kisses from.

Fans also reiterated the idea that Shiro obviously receives proper care, and that the backlash was extreme.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about Chaewon, LE SSERAFIM, and their upcoming tour

Kim Chae-won was born in 2000. She first rose to fame as a member of IZ*ONE before debuting as the leader of LE SSERAFIM under Source Music in 2022.

Apart from her group activities, she recently featured on JVKE’s single Butterflies with TXT’s Taehyun.

Chaewon has often introduced her fans to Shiro. The dog previously appeared on the JTBC variety show Paws in Paradise.

Ad

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM is continuing their busy year. They recently wrapped the Asian leg of their Easy Crazy Hot world tour. It ended in Singapore on August 16.

Ad

The group is now preparing for their North American leg, starting in September. This will be followed by a finale in Japan.

Upcoming tour dates:

  • September 3, 2025 - Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)
  • September 5, 2025 - Chicago, IL (Wintrust Arena)
  • September 8, 2025 - Grand Prairie, TX (Texas Trust CU Theatre)
  • September 12, 2025 - Inglewood, CA (Kia Forum)
  • September 14, 2025 - San Francisco, CA (Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium)
  • September 17, 2025 - Seattle, WA (Climate Pledge Arena)
  • September 20, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV (Michelob ULTRA Arena)
  • September 23, 2025 - Mexico City, Mexico (Arena CDMX)
  • November 18, 2025 - Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome)
  • November 19, 2025 - Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome)
Ad

The group also recently surpassed 600 million Spotify streams for Antifragile.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications