"It's giving Jackson Wang"- Fans react to LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin shocked reaction during Lisa's 'Rockstar' dance break at BLACKPINK's concert

BLACKPINK kicked off their DEADLINE world tour with back-to-back shows on July 5 and 6 in Goyang, South Korea. The second day drew massive attention because of the celebrity-filled audience. LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jin, aka Yunjin, was also spotted in the front section. She unintentionally became the talk of the night after her reaction to Lisa’s intense ‘Rockstar’ solo stage went viral.
During Lisa’s performance, a fan captured Yunjin’s open-mouthed expression. Her expression embodied shock, awe, and admiration in one frame. It soon went viral with the clip being widely shared online.
As clips began circulating online, fans quickly compared her expression to the iconic Jackson Wang meme. For those unaware, it is known for showing pure disbelief during a past performance by J.Y. Park. An X user, @dvrarchiv, wrote,
"It's giving Jackson Wang."
Social media was flooded with reactions. Some fans wrote that Yunjin was “gagged,” while others said she was “too stunned" to speak. The moment was especially funny since the rest of her members stood emotionless while she was visibly flabbergasted.
"Lmaoo it looks like she is at a totally different concert than the rest," a fan remarked.
"yunjin’s face when lisa performed rockstar my girl was GAGGED," an X user wrote.
"she's literally the queen of reactions bc why is everyone else looking normal meanwhile yunjin's looking at the stage like lisa is performing an exorcism," a netizen added.
"the woman was too stunned to speak," another one said.
Many called her the most “memeable” idol right now. Fans joked that the “HUH” in Huh Yunjin finally made sense.
"She's the one from "HUH," Yunjin - just so you know," a fan commented.
"I love yunjin yall, she's such a living meme I mean same girl," an X user mentioned.
"girl was shooketh," another one said.
More about LE SSERAFIM’s tour, Yunjin’s schedule, and BLACKPINK’s ongoing DEADLINE concerts
LE SSERAFIM is currently on their first world tour titled EASY CRAZY HOT. They are selling out shows across Asia and North America. The group, managed by Source Music under HYBE, includes members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae.
Yunjin, despite recently recovering from back pain, has resumed appearances alongside the group. Her shocked expression at BLACKPINK's show was one of her first public moments since returning.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour continues with massive stadium shows across the globe.
The setlist features 27 songs, including iconic BLACKPINK hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love, solo tracks from each BLACKPINK member, and a new group song titled Jump.
Here are the upcoming BLACKPINK tour stops:
- July 12–13, 2025: Los Angeles, USA
- July 18: Chicago, USA
- July 22–23: Toronto, Canada
- July 26–27: New York, USA
- August 2–3: Paris, France
- August 6: Milan, Italy
- August 9: Barcelona, Spain
- August 15–16: London, UK
- October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand
- November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia
- November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines
- November 29–30: Singapore
- January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan
- January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong
The concert faced backlash over blocked views during the Goyang concerts. However, YG Entertainment has confirmed full refunds for affected attendees.