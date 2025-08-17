  • home icon
  "So unacceptable and disgusting" - Fans outraged as TXT's Soobin targeted with explicit remarks during fancall, demand action from HYBE

"So unacceptable and disgusting" - Fans outraged as TXT's Soobin targeted with explicit remarks during fancall, demand action from HYBE

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 17, 2025 16:38 GMT
TXT
TXT's Soobin targeted with explicit remarks during fancall (Images via Instagram/@page.soobin)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s (TXT) Soobin faced an uncomfortable situation during a recent fan video call event that has left fans furious. The leader of the boy group was subjected to inappropriate questions when a caller brought up a fabricated explicit audio involving fellow member Yeonjun.

The fan reportedly pressed Soobin to respond to se*ually suggestive scenarios, which left him visibly stunned and silent. He appeared unsettled until the call ended. This particular moment was later circulated online through clips posted by the same fan.

The person who shared the fancall posted about it online afterwards. Claiming that the interaction was a simple question, they also shared how Soobin looked confused until the end. The person further questioned whether he was hiding something or did not understand.

This response sparked immediate backlash from netizens, who felt the fan in question was mocking his discomfort instead of realizing the harm caused.

Fans called out the label to take appropriate action (Image via X/@csbprotect)
Fans called out the label to take appropriate action (Image via X/@csbprotect)

The incident has sparked widespread anger among MOAs. They quickly rallied on social media to call out the fan’s behavior as harassment. An X user, @HueniePie, wrote,

"I genuinely feel SO mad & upset…there are moas who genuinely would do ANYTHING to win a fancall w soobin or the members to tell them how much they appreciate them and how much txt has helped us through our hard times then we have these UNGRATEFUL ppl wining fancalls just to traumatize the boys and ruin our reputation to them. This is so unacceptable and disgusting I feel so sorry for soobin and I jst disappointed at the staff for not protecting him. This is jst genuinely disturbing!! @BIGHIT_MUSIC."
Many expressed disappointment that the staff who had been witnessing the call did not immediately cut it short, forcing Soobin to sit through an awkward exchange. Some fans are now demanding stricter rules for video calls.

Further, large groups of TXT fans mass-emailed HYBE to demand accountability. They urged the company to take stronger action to protect its artists.

TXT’s new album, activities, and 'ACT: TOMORROW' world tour dates

Despite the upsetting fancall controversy, TXT continues to move forward with their projects. On July 21, the group released The Star Chapter: TOGETHER. It is the final installment in their acclaimed “Star” series. The eight-track album includes the title song Beautiful Strangers.

It also marked a milestone as it featured solo songs from each member. In addition to their comeback, TXT is preparing for their fourth world tour, ACT: TOMORROW. The tour kicks off with two nights in Seoul before heading to North America.

Here is the schedule of the TXT stops:

  • August 22–23, 2025 - Seoul, Gocheok Sky Dome
  • September 6, 2025 - San Jose, SAP Center
  • September 9, 2025 - Los Angeles, Kia Forum
  • September 12, 2025 - Dallas, American Airlines Center
  • September 15, 2025 - Chicago, United Center
  • September 18, 2025 - Atlanta, State Farm Arena
  • September 21, 2025 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
  • September 25–26, 2025 - Newark, Prudential Center

Fans now remain hopeful that the company will take stricter steps to protect the group during both public stages and private fan events.

Edited by Meghna
