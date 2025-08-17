"So unacceptable and disgusting" - Fans outraged as TXT's Soobin targeted with explicit remarks during fancall, demand action from HYBE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s (TXT) Soobin faced an uncomfortable situation during a recent fan video call event that has left fans furious. The leader of the boy group was subjected to inappropriate questions when a caller brought up a fabricated explicit audio involving fellow member Yeonjun.The fan reportedly pressed Soobin to respond to se*ually suggestive scenarios, which left him visibly stunned and silent. He appeared unsettled until the call ended. This particular moment was later circulated online through clips posted by the same fan.The person who shared the fancall posted about it online afterwards. Claiming that the interaction was a simple question, they also shared how Soobin looked confused until the end. The person further questioned whether he was hiding something or did not understand.This response sparked immediate backlash from netizens, who felt the fan in question was mocking his discomfort instead of realizing the harm caused.Fans called out the label to take appropriate action (Image via X/@csbprotect)The incident has sparked widespread anger among MOAs. They quickly rallied on social media to call out the fan’s behavior as harassment. An X user, @HueniePie, wrote,&quot;I genuinely feel SO mad &amp; upset…there are moas who genuinely would do ANYTHING to win a fancall w soobin or the members to tell them how much they appreciate them and how much txt has helped us through our hard times then we have these UNGRATEFUL ppl wining fancalls just to traumatize the boys and ruin our reputation to them. This is so unacceptable and disgusting I feel so sorry for soobin and I jst disappointed at the staff for not protecting him. This is jst genuinely disturbing!! @BIGHIT_MUSIC."

Many expressed disappointment that the staff who had been witnessing the call did not immediately cut it short, forcing Soobin to sit through an awkward exchange. Some fans are now demanding stricter rules for video calls.

Further, large groups of TXT fans mass-emailed HYBE to demand accountability. They urged the company to take stronger action to protect its artists.mui ★ @sheseungnotheeLINKmaybe this should be a sign for yall that shipping shouldn’t be taken too seriously and fancalls need to stop happening..?𓂃⟡ ݁ ꒰ 𝘒𝘺𝘢𝘯 ꒱ ⸝⸝ .ᐟ . @KyansxcksLINKyet ANOTHER disgusting fancall that wasn't stopped by staff. Soobin genuinely doesn't deserve all the disrespect &quot;fans&quot; give him. I really hope HYBE takes action against the person responsible for that fancall. Really sickening to me.🔻 | HYUKA DAY @ggumzzngeongLINKplease send this email.. what happened is very disturbingTXT’s new album, activities, and 'ACT: TOMORROW' world tour datesDespite the upsetting fancall controversy, TXT continues to move forward with their projects. On July 21, the group released The Star Chapter: TOGETHER. It is the final installment in their acclaimed “Star” series. The eight-track album includes the title song Beautiful Strangers.It also marked a milestone as it featured solo songs from each member. In addition to their comeback, TXT is preparing for their fourth world tour, ACT: TOMORROW. The tour kicks off with two nights in Seoul before heading to North America.Here is the schedule of the TXT stops:August 22–23, 2025 - Seoul, Gocheok Sky DomeSeptember 6, 2025 - San Jose, SAP CenterSeptember 9, 2025 - Los Angeles, Kia ForumSeptember 12, 2025 - Dallas, American Airlines CenterSeptember 15, 2025 - Chicago, United CenterSeptember 18, 2025 - Atlanta, State Farm ArenaSeptember 21, 2025 - Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaSeptember 25–26, 2025 - Newark, Prudential CenterFans now remain hopeful that the company will take stricter steps to protect the group during both public stages and private fan events.