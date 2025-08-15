  • home icon
  HYBE's Bang Si-hyuk reportedly invited to attend President Lee Jae-myung's appointment ceremony amidst ongoing IPO fraud investigation

HYBE’s Bang Si-hyuk reportedly invited to attend President Lee Jae-myung's appointment ceremony amidst ongoing IPO fraud investigation

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 15, 2025 01:15 GMT
HYBE's Bang Si-hyuk.
HYBE’s Bang Si-hyuk. - Source: Getty

On August 14, 2025, Maeil Business Newspaper reported that HYBE Corporation’s chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, has been included among the prominent business leaders invited to President Lee Jae-myung’s national appointment ceremony on August 15. The event is to be held at the Blue House.

It is expected to host the heads of the country’s largest conglomerates. This includes Samsung Electronics’ Lee Jae-yong, SK Group’s Choi Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group’s Chung Eui-sun, and LG Group’s Koo Kwang-mo. Leaders from Lotte, Hanwha, GS, Shinsegae, Hanjin, Doosan, and other major corporations have also received invitations.

Moreover, top executives from SM Entertainment, Coupang, and Shinhan Financial Group will also be in attendance.

The ceremony will be held along with a dinner meeting which includes the diplomatic corps and leading economic organizations. According to official briefings, President Lee would like to leverage this opportunity for international cooperation ahead of the upcoming Gyeongju APEC summit.

There will be approximately 170 guests in attendance, which includes ambassadors, International Organizations officials, and senior officials from the government. The president will also likely continue to take a pro-business approach.

His pro-business approach would follow earlier meetings this month with the heads of major corporations in anticipation of the upcoming Korea-US and Korea-Japan summits.

Background on Bang Si-hyuk and current activities

Bang Si-hyuk’s invitation comes while he remains under investigation for alleged securities fraud linked to HYBE’s 2020 initial public offering. Earlier this week, Bang Si-hyuk returned from the United States to address the legal probe.

There, he had been reportedly overseeing BTS’s upcoming album production. Police are examining claims that investors were misled about the IPO’s timing. This led to a private share sale that allegedly generated significant profits for a company connected to HYBE executives.

Authorities have conducted raids on HYBE’s headquarters, the Korea Exchange, and other sites as part of the inquiry.

The investigation includes a special tax audit, which could have major legal consequences. HYBE has stated it will fully cooperate with authorities and has appointed a top law firm to manage its defense. Despite the ongoing case, the company reported a revenue and profit increase in its latest quarterly results.

Bang Si-hyuk is also known as "Hitman" Bang. He is the founder of Big Hit Music and the current chairman of HYBE Corporation. Bang Si-hyuk has grown HYBE into a massive entertainment company in the country. HYBE manages some of the largest acts from there, including BTS, SEVENTEEN, and LE SSERAFIM.

Before going back to Seoul to be in on the investigation, Bang Si-hyuk was in Los Angeles with BTS. He was reportedly there for an extensive songwriting and production camp for their 2026 comeback album.

Footage shared by members also showed behind-the-scenes work and training activities. There had been speculations about potential collaborations with various artists. There might be possible work with American artist Charlie Puth, who was recently seen in the same area as the group.

For now, BTS’ album production is reportedly paused until further notice, with no official update on when work will resume.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
