  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Why are they surprised"- Internet divided as HYBE tops August brand reputation amidst Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk's ongoing IPO investigation

"Why are they surprised"- Internet divided as HYBE tops August brand reputation amidst Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk's ongoing IPO investigation

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:09 GMT
BTS
HYBE tops August brand reputation - Source: Getty

On August 4, 2025, ENet News reported that HYBE Corporation was ranked #1 in the August brand reputation rankings. It topped among entertainment companies in South Korea according to a report by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute (KCRI). This ranking is based on various factors.

Ad

These include consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community value. The news, however, sparked a wave of mixed reactions online.

For those unaware, this comes amid an ongoing stock manipulation investigation against founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans quickly took to social media to express mixed reactions. Some praised the label for maintaining its top-tier presence even amid controversy. Meanwhile, others raised questions about the credibility of the rankings. An X user, @hypnoyouellie, wrote,

"Hybe is the fourth largest entertainment label globally. Why are they surprised. SK may hate them but the world of entertainment keep selling their failing company’s to Hybe."
Ad
Ad

One user pointed out that the label seems to bounce back stronger each time it's criticized. Others noted that, despite the media scrutiny and public backlash, investors and the general public continue to place trust in the company.

"With the amount of time they spend talking about HYBE, how are they even surprised," an X user added.
"Not all the media play and political witch hunt against HYBE is working. Expect even more media play and hate in the next weeks, some people must be having nightmares about how much trust investors and the gp still have in H Y B E," a fan commented.
Ad
"What I love about HYBE & ARTIST is when ever people try to make them down the very next day or after few days later boom they make new record its like bi*ch here we go again on TOP...," another one said.
"Tokkies and kpopers: "BPD going to jail H Y B E is DONE! This trash company is over!!" Reality: investors and the general public Still trusting HYBE like nothing happened," a user wrote.
Ad

On the other side, there were many raised eyebrows. Some users labeled the rankings as misleading or rigged. They questioned how a company entangled in a legal scandal could lead the list. A few even suggested the institute behind the data lacked transparency or was biased.

"That fraudulent brand ranking from 한국기업평판연구소 (KCRI, Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute) rated HYBE as #1 brand in entertainment first week of August. Guess we know where this scammer gets his salary from," a netizen added.
Ad
"A ranking innitiated by them, of course they will look at these pompous fools, no wonder you believe everything," an X user wrote.
"Even though Bang Si-hyuk got caught up in a stock scam, they say it is number one in brand reputation. Is this for real? lol I'm so dumbfounded, all I can do is laugh. As expected, brand rankings can't be trusted," another one added.
Ad

Brand rankings spark debate as HYBE tops list despite IPO probe

Despite the backlash, the official numbers placed the music giant at the top with a brand reputation index of 4,877,058, though that marked a 36.22% drop from its July figure. Kakao came in second with 3,757,179 points, showing a 37.11% increase. JYP Entertainment secured third place with 2,703,051.

The legal troubles surrounding the chairman continue to cast a shadow. Bang Si-hyuk is accused of misleading early investors before the label's IPO by denying any listing plans while allegedly arranging private deals that profited him significantly. These actions, if proven, could violate South Korea’s Capital Markets Act.

Ad

The case is being handled by multiple government bodies. This includes the Financial Supervisory Service and Seoul police. Authorities recently conducted a sweeping early-morning raid on the company's headquarters with a rare warrant that allows searches outside regular business hours.

Ad

The probe is still ongoing, and Bang Si-hyuk could be formally referred for prosecution in the coming weeks.

Despite the growing legal pressure, the label's top spot in the August brand rankings has reignited debate about how corporate reputation is measured.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications