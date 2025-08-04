"Why are they surprised"- Internet divided as HYBE tops August brand reputation amidst Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk's ongoing IPO investigation

On August 4, 2025, ENet News reported that HYBE Corporation was ranked #1 in the August brand reputation rankings. It topped among entertainment companies in South Korea according to a report by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute (KCRI). This ranking is based on various factors.These include consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community value. The news, however, sparked a wave of mixed reactions online.For those unaware, this comes amid an ongoing stock manipulation investigation against founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk.Fans quickly took to social media to express mixed reactions. Some praised the label for maintaining its top-tier presence even amid controversy. Meanwhile, others raised questions about the credibility of the rankings. An X user, @hypnoyouellie, wrote,&quot;Hybe is the fourth largest entertainment label globally. Why are they surprised. SK may hate them but the world of entertainment keep selling their failing company’s to Hybe.&quot;One user pointed out that the label seems to bounce back stronger each time it's criticized. Others noted that, despite the media scrutiny and public backlash, investors and the general public continue to place trust in the company.&quot;With the amount of time they spend talking about HYBE, how are they even surprised,&quot; an X user added.&quot;Not all the media play and political witch hunt against HYBE is working. Expect even more media play and hate in the next weeks, some people must be having nightmares about how much trust investors and the gp still have in H Y B E,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;What I love about HYBE &amp; ARTIST is when ever people try to make them down the very next day or after few days later boom they make new record its like bi*ch here we go again on TOP...,&quot; another one said.&quot;Tokkies and kpopers: &quot;BPD going to jail H Y B E is DONE! This trash company is over!!&quot; Reality: investors and the general public Still trusting HYBE like nothing happened,&quot; a user wrote. On the other side, there were many raised eyebrows. Some users labeled the rankings as misleading or rigged. They questioned how a company entangled in a legal scandal could lead the list. A few even suggested the institute behind the data lacked transparency or was biased.&quot;That fraudulent brand ranking from 한국기업평판연구소 (KCRI, Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute) rated HYBE as #1 brand in entertainment first week of August. Guess we know where this scammer gets his salary from,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;A ranking innitiated by them, of course they will look at these pompous fools, no wonder you believe everything,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Even though Bang Si-hyuk got caught up in a stock scam, they say it is number one in brand reputation. Is this for real? lol I'm so dumbfounded, all I can do is laugh. As expected, brand rankings can't be trusted,&quot; another one added. Brand rankings spark debate as HYBE tops list despite IPO probeDespite the backlash, the official numbers placed the music giant at the top with a brand reputation index of 4,877,058, though that marked a 36.22% drop from its July figure. Kakao came in second with 3,757,179 points, showing a 37.11% increase. JYP Entertainment secured third place with 2,703,051.The legal troubles surrounding the chairman continue to cast a shadow. Bang Si-hyuk is accused of misleading early investors before the label's IPO by denying any listing plans while allegedly arranging private deals that profited him significantly. These actions, if proven, could violate South Korea’s Capital Markets Act.The case is being handled by multiple government bodies. This includes the Financial Supervisory Service and Seoul police. Authorities recently conducted a sweeping early-morning raid on the company's headquarters with a rare warrant that allows searches outside regular business hours.The probe is still ongoing, and Bang Si-hyuk could be formally referred for prosecution in the coming weeks.Despite the growing legal pressure, the label's top spot in the August brand rankings has reignited debate about how corporate reputation is measured.