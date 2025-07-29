“Karma hits hard” — Internet reacts as HYBE plummets from No.1 to out of the Top 10 in K-Brand Index amid Bang Si-hyuk’s IPO manipulation scandal

On July 29, 2025, the Asia Brand Research Institute released its rankings for entertainment companies based on June 2025 data. HYBE was excluded from the &quot;top 10,&quot; falling from its previous No. 1 position amid an IPO manipulation scandal involving the company's chairman, Bang Si-hyuk.The K-Brand Index quantifies brand influence using various indicators such as trends, media presence, social activity, sentiment (positive and negative), and online community discussions. June's analysis was based on over 7.32 million pieces of online big data collected between June 1–30, 2025.Previously ranked No.1, the company was excluded from the list this time due to a sharp increase in negative sentiment following the controversies surrounding its chairman, Bang Si-hyuk.This could be derived from the head of the Asia Brand Research Institute, Han Jung-geun's words, as reported by South Korean media outlet, Hankyoreh:“HYBE dropped from the rankings as negative sentiment surged due to public controversy around Chairman Bang.”SM Entertainment took the top spot in this month’s rankings. It was followed by CJ ENM, Fantagio, TN Entertainment, SAMG Entertainment, YG Entertainment, KeyEast, Cube Entertainment, Ascendio, and JYP Entertainment. Fans took this news hard, and one said on X:“Karma hits hard.”A lot of fans blamed this on the entertainment company's chairman and his alleged malpractices that led to the downfall of his company.&quot;That company is a mess,&quot; a fan said.&quot;They went back to their 'small companies' era.&quot; a fan quoted.&quot;At this point only BTS can save hybe but they coming next year.&quot; another remarked.Some fans noted the current events in detail.&quot;He deserves everything that’s coming,&quot; a fan directed.&quot;Get them when they can't hide anything,&quot; one fan remarked.&quot;I’ve never taken brand reputation rankings seriously… especially after it was revealed how shady and corrupt the companies behind those rankings can be. But seeing HYBE drop from the top is telling. It’s not just a fall in numbers; it’s a clear sign that even the organizations they used to influence or had close ties with are starting to distance themselves from Bang Si-hyuk as his prosecution looms. The walls are closing in, and people are quietly stepping away,&quot; one wrote in detail.HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been charged on alleged stock manipulation groundsOn July 24, 2025, the HYBE headquarters in Seoul was raided by the police as part of the investigation concerning alleged stock manipulation by chairman Bang Si-hyuk. He was reported to prosecutors by financial authorities on charges of fraudulent stock trading. He allegedly deceived early investors during the company's listing process, gaining illegal profits worth several hundred billion won.Hence, this case was handed over to the prosecutors, who are now actively investigating the case. It is also said that if the charges turn out to be true, Bang could face jail time for his actions.HYBE is said to be currently under investigation by multiple government authorities, namely, the National Tax Service, the Seoul Metropolitan Police, the Financial Supervisory Service, and the Securities and Futures Commission.With the company facing controversy after controversy actively since last year, it is uncertain how the future of the company will unfold.