  • “Karma hits hard” — Internet reacts as HYBE plummets from No.1 to out of the Top 10 in K-Brand Index amid Bang Si-hyuk’s IPO manipulation scandal

"Karma hits hard" — Internet reacts as HYBE plummets from No.1 to out of the Top 10 in K-Brand Index amid Bang Si-hyuk's IPO manipulation scandal

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 29, 2025 15:24 GMT
HYBE x Geffen Records Announce Contestants for Forthcoming Global Girl Group - Source: Getty
Chairman of HYBE Bang Si-hyuk (Image via Getty)

On July 29, 2025, the Asia Brand Research Institute released its rankings for entertainment companies based on June 2025 data. HYBE was excluded from the "top 10," falling from its previous No. 1 position amid an IPO manipulation scandal involving the company's chairman, Bang Si-hyuk.

The K-Brand Index quantifies brand influence using various indicators such as trends, media presence, social activity, sentiment (positive and negative), and online community discussions. June's analysis was based on over 7.32 million pieces of online big data collected between June 1–30, 2025.

Previously ranked No.1, the company was excluded from the list this time due to a sharp increase in negative sentiment following the controversies surrounding its chairman, Bang Si-hyuk.

This could be derived from the head of the Asia Brand Research Institute, Han Jung-geun's words, as reported by South Korean media outlet, Hankyoreh:

“HYBE dropped from the rankings as negative sentiment surged due to public controversy around Chairman Bang.”

SM Entertainment took the top spot in this month’s rankings. It was followed by CJ ENM, Fantagio, TN Entertainment, SAMG Entertainment, YG Entertainment, KeyEast, Cube Entertainment, Ascendio, and JYP Entertainment.

Fans took this news hard, and one said on X:

“Karma hits hard.”
A lot of fans blamed this on the entertainment company's chairman and his alleged malpractices that led to the downfall of his company.

"That company is a mess," a fan said.
"They went back to their 'small companies' era." a fan quoted.
"At this point only BTS can save hybe but they coming next year." another remarked.

Some fans noted the current events in detail.

"He deserves everything that’s coming," a fan directed.
"Get them when they can't hide anything," one fan remarked.
"I’ve never taken brand reputation rankings seriously… especially after it was revealed how shady and corrupt the companies behind those rankings can be. But seeing HYBE drop from the top is telling. It’s not just a fall in numbers; it’s a clear sign that even the organizations they used to influence or had close ties with are starting to distance themselves from Bang Si-hyuk as his prosecution looms. The walls are closing in, and people are quietly stepping away," one wrote in detail.
HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been charged on alleged stock manipulation grounds

On July 24, 2025, the HYBE headquarters in Seoul was raided by the police as part of the investigation concerning alleged stock manipulation by chairman Bang Si-hyuk. He was reported to prosecutors by financial authorities on charges of fraudulent stock trading. He allegedly deceived early investors during the company's listing process, gaining illegal profits worth several hundred billion won.

Hence, this case was handed over to the prosecutors, who are now actively investigating the case. It is also said that if the charges turn out to be true, Bang could face jail time for his actions.

HYBE is said to be currently under investigation by multiple government authorities, namely, the National Tax Service, the Seoul Metropolitan Police, the Financial Supervisory Service, and the Securities and Futures Commission.

With the company facing controversy after controversy actively since last year, it is uncertain how the future of the company will unfold.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Edited by Riya Peter
