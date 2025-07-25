“LEEKNOW DESERVES BETTER” — Fans outraged over Stray Kids member’s limited screentime and repeated leather jacket styling in ‘KARMA’ trailer 

On July 24, 2025, Stray Kids dropped the official trailer for their upcoming album KARMA. It marks the group's fourth full-length album and is set to release on August 22, 2025. The nearly two-minute trailer is themed around a futuristic sports tournament in the year 2081. It shows the eight members as past champions competing for another grand title.The trailer features cyberpunk-inspired aesthetics and cinematic close-ups of the members. However, amid the excitement, fans are raising concerns about the unequal distribution of screen time. They have particularly pointed out that Lee Know has received barely a second of solo focus in the video.Stray Kids' fans have also noticed that while other members like Bang Chan, Hyunjin, and Felix have multiple solo close-ups, Lee Know is mostly seen sharing the screen with Seungmin. Even Seungmin has a brief solo frame later, but Lee Know does not.Fans of Stray Kids have expressed their disappointment on social media, criticizing JYP Entertainment for styling Lee Know once again in a black leather jacket. According to netizens, this look has been repeatedly used for him in past comebacks.&quot;WHERE'S LEE KNOW'S SOLO SCREENTIME?! 1 SEC IS NOT ENOUGH! LEEKNOW DESERVES BETTER,&quot; an X user, @myidoleeknow, wrote.Many posts highlight that while the trailer aims to give a cinematic introduction to each member, Lee Know’s lack of focus feels unfair and repetitive. Others too have joined in as they demand more effort and originality in both his screen presence and styling.&quot;It’s always leeknow with the repetitive outfits,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;what the hell is this? same style every comeback, same f*cking hair, supposedly a popular band but nugu do better in terms of concept, I don't care if you say I'm Akgaes, but you, as an ot8, find that normal? And he didn't even have a f*ck*ng solo shot,&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;B*tch is Leeknow even a member of this group or not ??no cause the y'all sideline him every freakin time is kinda insane,&quot; another one said. &quot;I'm no fortune teller, but here are some spoilers: Leeknow's not in the music video &quot;screentime&quot;, he has zero lines, just repeats a couple of phrases, and judging by the trailer, no dance center for him either he'll be hidden as usual. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk,&quot; a user remarked.More comments include frustration over the Stray Kids member’s limited shot duration, and lack of variety in wardrobe. Fans have mentioned that they see it as a pattern of reduced visibility in group projects.&quot;Everyone else has solo scenes?,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;“It’s just a trailer” lmao how many times we have heard it? Lk always was pushed back in everything- screen time, no solo shots, bare minimum with lines and dance position at the back. And the same reaction by hypocrites aka stays- who don’t give a fck about Lk,&quot; another one said.&quot;Everyone with a solo shot and leeknow has to share it with someone else and it's barely 2 seconds,&quot; a netizen added.What we know about KARMA and Stray Kids’ recent activities?Stray Kids’ KARMA will mark their first full-length release since 5-Star in June 2023. It follows their EP Ate, which topped the Billboard 200 and sold over 3 million copies. The trailer introduces a fictional “2081 Karma Sports” event, where each Stray Kids member is presented as a champion returning to compete for victory.The narrative builds around the concept of a “Karma Coin.” It seemingly ties the members’ futuristic battles together and adds a new layer to the group’s creative universe. The trailer for KARMA is already trending worldwide. It is hitting millions of views in less than 24 hours and ranking as the #1 most-watched music trailer on YouTube across multiple regions.Stray Kids is currently wrapping up its dominATE World Tour. The tour spans 34 cities with 55 shows. They will perform in Paris this weekend, followed by a final show in Rome on July 30.Fans of Stray Kids are now eagerly awaiting the full album release on August 22, 2025, at 1 pm KST (0:00 am ET).