"HE's CRAZY I CANT"- Fans go gaga over Stray Kids' Bang Chan's outfit at Dominate Japan concert

On May 10, 2025, Stray Kids' Bang Chan left the fandom impressed with his outfit at the Dominate Japan concert held at the Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA, Shizuoka, Japan. The artist donned an exquisite red colored jacket with a black glittery pattern engraved over it. He paired it with black tight pants and buckled it with a belt. He completed his overall look with an exposed forehead hairstyle.

Subsequently, Bang Chan's look in the outfit went viral. Fans could not stop gushing over his visuals, immaculate fashion statement, and other features. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"HES CRAZY I CANT."

The audience at the Dominate Japan concert mentioned that Stray Kids' Bang Chan looked gorgeous and beautiful in person. They could not stop swooning over his outfit.

"This is no lie. Every time I see him in person it’s a shock. Hes always so gorgeous in person. It’s like light radiates from his smile. He’s absolutely glowing when he gets to see STAY,"- a fan reacted.

"I literally called it ….. Oh my god,"- a fan shared.

"J-STAYs reports are in: Bang Chan looked insanely beautiful, is a genius and tried to jump out of stage to greet them but got dragged back by staff,"- a fan commented.

Netizens added that Stray Kids' Bang Chan looked handsome, and had a perfect hairstyle and make-up.

"Omg bang Chan looks insanely handsome, beautiful, gorgeous! Jacket, hairstyle, outfit, makeup everything on point,"- a user reacted.

"OHH WHAT IS HE DOING TO USSSSSS,"- a user mentioned.

"get well soon bangchan stan,"- a user commented.

More about Stray Kids' Bang Chan

Bang Chan aka Christopher Chahn Bahng is an Australian songwriter, rapper, singer, and record producer based in South Korea. The artist has been associated and managed by JYP Entertainment. He has been a member of Stray Kids and its production unit 3Racha.

He made his debut as a member of Stray Kids on March 25, 2018, under the stage name Bang Chan. The band released the debut extended play, I Am Not, through JYP Entertainment. It featured seven tracks, including NOT!, District 9, Mirror, Awaken, Rock, Grow, and 3rd Eye.

He has been credited for writing the lyrics for many tracks, including 3rd Eye, 4419, Airplane, All My Life, Anthem, Astronaut, and others.

In recent news, Stray Kids released a mixtape, Hop, on December 13, 2024, through JYP Entertainment.

