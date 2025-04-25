"How does this make sense?"— International fans criticize 411 Entertainment over changes to GOT7's NESTFEST Bangkok concert     

On April 24, 2025, international fans slammed 411 Entertainment over unfair changes made to GOT7's upcoming NESTFEST Bangkok concert. The agency shared the changes made to the additional ticket sale details and FAQs for the event.

According to the new rectifications, they made changes to the queueing system for the Standing Zones SL and SR. They added under FAQ5 that the fans who purchased tickets from the Global Public sale would only be allowed to enter the zones after local fans.

"Due to strong demand from IGOT7, the organizer has adjusted the queuing system for Standing Zones SL and SR. Ticket holders from the Local Pre-sale round with queue numbers 1-1,500 will be allowed to enter the SL and SR standing zones first," they mentioned.

They further mentioned:

"After that, ticket holders from the Global Public Sale round with queue numbers 1-500 will be allowed to enter the zones. The organizer will announce the actual queue numbers after removing unsuccessful transactions and updating the queue order accordingly."

Subsequently, international fans were outraged by the new changes. They claimed that since both the domestic and international audience were paying the same price for the ticket, they should be allowed to enter in Standing Zones SL and SR at the same time, respectively.

Many mentioned that 411 entertainment should stick to their original announcement they made on April 4, 2025 where all attendess, be it international or domestic, were allowed to enter the two zones of Standing Zone, SL and SR at the same time.

Protesting against the alleged unjust actions of 411 Entertainment, an X user tweeted:

"not only were global fans disadvantaged during sales, but now they can’t enter the standing section at the same time?! they paid the same ticket price did they not? how does this make sense?"

The fandom mentioned they were disheartened to read the new changes by 411 Entertainment. They stated they were elated to support GOT7 in their comeback. However, the new rectifications made them feel inferior.

"You’re so unprofessional and horrible promoter! A scammer! Global fans paid the same amount just to get this unfair treatment?? Make it make sense," a fan reacted.

"Honor your guidelines @411ent. We agreed locals should go first during online ticketing. Agreed. But you give the guideline that global will have equal opportunity during entrance laning," a fan shared.

"Why are you even changing the rules after an announcement was put out beforehand that local and global fans will enter at the same time? You’re being extremely unfair to people who bought the tickets for the section by changing your stance at this juncture. Please revert it back," a fan commented.

"If we don't have equal rights you should have made the tickets for internationals fans a lot cheaper. We have zero chances to stand in the front," a fan mentioned.

The fandom stated that 411 Entertainment was "unprofessional" and "unfair."

"The audacity to use "IGOT7" when we all know only the local fans requested that. 1 week left and you decided to change the queue system??? This is so unfair and unprofessional. Thank you for ruining everyone's concert experience.WHAT A F**KING DISASTER THIS HAS BEEN SINCE DAY 1," a user reacted.

"y’all keep making intl ahgases feel so unwelcome just to cater to some insane local demands. imagine being no. 1 on a global sale ticket but you’re suddenly pushed behind 1500 other people one week before the concert," a user shared.

"You promised global and local fans would enter the Standing Zone at the same time. We bought tickets, booked flights, and now you’re changing the rules? This is unfair and disrespectful to international fans. We came all the way to support GOT7," a user commented.

"Local pre-sale having better QN is understandable IF ANNOUNCED FROM THE START. Don't go changing the rules now that we bought tickets based on the earlier terms. Change of terms due to unforeseen circumstances is acceptable, but just because of pressure? Lol. Stand your ground," a user mentioned.

More about GOT7's latest album, Winter Heptagon

GOT7 released their 12th mini album, Winter Heptagon, on January 20, 2025, through Kakao Entertainment. Python served as the title track of the record. The physical album was available in two versions: 'Winter' and 'Heptagon.' The record would feature nine tracks, which have been listed below:

Python Smooth Our Youth Remember Darling Tidal Wave Out The Door Her Yours Truly

It is to be noted that the three tracks, namely Tidal Wave, Smooth, and Out The Door, were completely sung in English.

GOT7's NESTFEST concert is slated to be held on March 2 and March 3, 2025, at Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok.

