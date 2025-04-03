GOT7's Youngjae shares news of his pet dog Coco's demise

On April 3, 2025, GOT7's Youngjae shared through the South Korean social media platform Bubble that his pet dog Coco had passed away. He had been a member of the group and fandom for the last decade. It is to be noted that Coco had been suffering from heart disease. In the update, the artist shared a picture of Coco and wrote, as translated by X user @cyjprint:

"ahgases, are you doing well? I don't know how you're doing or if you're eating well. guess what, coco said at dawn today that she was going on a outing! so i sent her off well!"

GOT7's Youngjae stated that Coco was not in pain anymore and would be happy

GOT7 further penned down his honest and emotional thoughts about the demise of his pet dog Coco. He expressed his gratitude to the fandom, who loved Coco. He referred to him as the happiest pup in the world.

He added, as translated by X user @cyjprint:

"Thank you for loving as much as I do! Well, I'm sure there are some who don't, but coco is still the happiest pup in the world. I'll believe that and try to pull myself together a bit, okay? I'm always grateful and love you, ahgases!!"

He added:

"It just seemed like you were really worried! So I wanted to tell you!! Coco isn't in pain anymore and will be happy! thank you!!!"

For those unversed, GOT7's Youngjae, aka Choi Young-jae, is a singer, songwriter, and actor. He is one of the leading vocalists of the band and made his official debut on January 16, 2014, with the extended play Got It?, which was released through JYP Entertainment.

The record featured six tracks, including Hello, Girls Girls Girls, I Like You, Follow Me, Like Oh, and Playground. GOT7's Youngjae went on debuting as a soloist on October 5 with the extended play Colors from Ars.

It was released on October 5, 2021, through Sublime Artist Agency. The album featured Beautiful, Tasty, Vibin, Roses, Eternal, Moonlight, and Lonely.

In recent news, GOT7 released the 12th mini album, Winter Heptagon, on January 20, 2025. It was dropped through Kakao Entertainment. The record featured nine tracks, including Python, Smooth, Our Youth, Remember, Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, Her, and Yours Truly.

