Stray Kids unveils track list for upcoming Japanese album 'Hollow' 

On April 26, 2025, the South Korean K-pop group Stray Kids released the tracklist for their third Japanese mini album, Hollow, through the special website dedicated to the upcoming record.

Ad

The songs are listed below:

Hollow Parade Never Alone just a little Fate Hollow Instrumental

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, Hollow will be released on June 18, 2025, through Epic JYP and Sony Music Labels, respectively. The record will be available in twelve versions, including Limited Edition A, Limited Edition B, Limited Press Edition, Standard Edition, and 8-member versions. It is to be noted that the instrumental version of Hollow will be limited to FC DC only.

Stray Kids would organize a special event, Public Sound Check and SKZOO Two-Shot photo session to celebrate the release of the new album Hollow

According to the press release on the website straykidsjapan, the fourth-generation K-pop group Stray Kids will organize a new event to celebrate the release of the forthcoming album Hollow. A total of 5000 people would be invited through a lottery. It would be selected when customers pre-order the CD from the Sony Music Shop.

Ad

Following the lottery, 5000 people will be able to attend the special event, Public Sound Check and SKZOO Two-Shot Photo session, which is scheduled to be held at Shizuoka Ecopa Stadium. According to the website, Stray Kids' Hollow CD can be purchased from Sony Music Shop until 11:59 AM on May 2, 2025.

Customers who purchase the product can provide an application serial number following the confirmation of payment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It should be noted that a total of 4000 (2000 people each day) people will be invited to the Public Sound Check. It would be held before the performance of the Stray Kids World Tour dominate Japan at Shizuoka Ecopa Stadium on May 11 and May 18, 2025, respectively.

The admission would begin at 11:25 am, and the soundcheck will commence at 12:25 pm. The group members would appear for 10-15 minutes and sing three songs.

Meanwhile, the SKZOO Prize 2-shot photo session would consist of 960 people. They would be invited to the event. It would be held before the performance of Stray Kids World Tour dominates Japan at Shizuoka Ecopa Stadium on May 10, 11, 17, and 18, respectively.

Ad

In recent news, the band held the fifth fan meeting, SKZ 5' Clock, for 3 consecutive days from February 14 to 16 at Inspire Arena. The third day was broadcast through Beyond Live. The band dropped the single album Mixtape: Dominate on March 21, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More