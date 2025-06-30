"Gucci made the best choice with this one!" — Fans react as  Stray Kids' Lee Know becomes the luxury brand’s newest global ambassador

On June 30, 2025, Gucci declared Stray Kids' Lee Know as its most recent global representative. The South Korean artist has regularly donned Gucci at public functions and fashion events. He was also present at the label’s Cruise 2025 runway show in London last year.

In this new role, the K-pop idol will engage more vigorously in the brand’s global campaigns, appearances, and promotional activities. Fans have expressed their excitement about his new position, saying:

"Gucci made the best choice with this one!"

🍑 @nayasroom_ LINK Gucci made the best choice with this one!

Admirers deemed the 26-year-old a "perfect match" for Gucci.

"Lee Know x Gucci is a perfect match 🔥 His style, presence, and energy align so well with the brand’s vibe. Big win for both Gucci and STAYs 💼✨," a fan remarked.

"A new history of Gucci will be differently written from now on 🖋️, because our Leeknow is so unique and hardworking 🥰 Thank you very much for choosing him to your house. 🙏🏻," a user mentioned.

"So excited! Thank you for appointing Lee Know. He is a perfect match for Gucci. Can’t wait to see what the future holds," a person shared.

Many congratulated the Stray Kids star and eagerly look forward to his future with the fashion house.

"Oh my gosh.. Congrats Lee Know! This brand suits you so much, it brings out your elegant side, showing all your beauty, not letting you look away! Shine so brightly with Gucci, and i will support you in this! Thank you, Gucci, for choosing our Lee Know to be a Global Ambassador!," a netizen said.

"Congratulations to both @gucci and #LeeKnow on finding each other! I'm sure this partnership proves to be beneficial and your joint creative journey will show what a perfect fit he is for the brand🤍," a viewer noted.

"Congratulations my love!! I'm so excited for what the future holds for us in this new path along with Gucci🥹," another fan added.

Gucci and Stray Kids' Lee Know embrace a new chapter together

Following the announcement, Stray Kids' Lee Know said that he views Gucci as a name that bridges legacy with forward-thinking design.

"I think Gucci is a brand that presents a creative and contemporary perspective that crosses the past and present. I am honored to be part of that creative journey," the artist said (via Sports Seoul).

In a brief release, Gucci also stated it sees Lee Know's style and creative spirit as a source of fresh input for the label’s direction. The brand noted that his individuality and stage persona align with its evolving image.

Fashion labels have increasingly collaborated with Stray Kids' members. I.N was named the face of Bottega Veneta and Damiani this year. Likewise, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, and Felix have established partnerships with Fendi, Versace, and Louis Vuitton, respectively.

