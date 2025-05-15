"AS THEY SHOULD" — Fans react as Billboard confirms Stray Kids' contract renewal as part of JYP's 16.4% artist fees allocation

On May 15, 2025, Billboard confirmed that Stray Kids had renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment as part of the company's 16.4% increase in artist fees. The news came as part of Billboard's detailed report on JYP Entertainment's financial performance.

The members' contract renewal was announced in July 2024. It was ahead of its original expiration date in early 2025. All eight members agreed to extend their stay with JYP Entertainment.

Fans took to social media to express their happiness. They celebrated the group's dedication and hard work, which led to an increase in artist fees. An X user, @delu_pisces, wrote:

"AS THEY SHOULD!!!"

Many fans shared their excitement as they pointed out that the 16.4% rise reflects JYP's investment in the group.

"oh wow billboard gave us our first confirmation that the kids successfully negotiated for more money from the company!" a fan commented.

"Yep absolutely right, this is the way to go, an X user mentioned.

"Get that bag skz. Yall work so hard," a netizen wrote.

Some fans even noted that this increase is well-deserved, given the group's self-produced music and significant contributions to the company's revenue.

"jype should done this way earlier but thank god our skz deserves all the best," a fan added.

"As the money makers of the , they absolutely should !!!" another person remarked.

"SUCH A GOOD NEWS. Not gonna lie, this comfort me a bit," an X user commented.

More about Stray Kids' influence and upcoming activities

Stray Kids debuted under JYP Entertainment in March 2018. They were formed through the survival show of the same name. Since then, they have gained global recognition and have contributed to JYP's growth with albums, sold-out concerts, and a strong digital presence.

Recently, they were announced as the new global ambassadors for Pepero, replacing NewJeans. The collaboration with Lotte Wellfood aims to elevate Pepero's international appeal. This will lead to the celebration of Pepero Day on November 11.

Additionally, the group is gearing up for the release of their third Japanese mini-album, Hollow, which is scheduled for June 18, 2025. The album will feature six tracks, including Parade, Never Alone, and Fate. There will also be special editions and member-specific versions.

To celebrate the album's release, Stray Kids will host exclusive fan events in Japan, such as a Public Sound Check and SKZOO Two-Shot Photo Session.

