"A power move"– Fans react as Stray Kids replace NewJeans as Pepero's global ambassadors amid HYBE dispute

Stray Kids have officially replaced NewJeans as global ambassadors for Pepero, the chocolate-covered pretzel stick by Lotte Wellfood. The change, announced on May 12, 2025, comes amid a dispute between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin over NewJeans' contract.
Lotte said the switch is part of a plan to grow Pepero’s global reach, especially with Gen Z and Gen Alpha K-pop fans. This move also gears up for Pepero Day on November 11.
They stated,
“Together with Stray Kids, we will focus on promoting Pepero and Pepero Day to the Jalpa Generation, who are at the center of global cultural consumption.”
Lotte Wellfood plans to roll out visuals of Stray Kids holding Pepero sticks, along with various promotional content leading up to Pepero Day. The collaboration is expected to boost Pepero's global presence, capitalizing on Stray Kids' international popularity.
Fans of the group took to social media to celebrate its new role as Pepero's global ambassadors. Many called it a "power move." An X user, @seungmobbok, wrote,
"This is genuinely a power move and could mean something deeper."
Social platforms were flooded with excitement as fans expressed pride in the group's global recognition. Some praised Stray Kids for their growing influence, saying it was a "perfect match."
"Its really good being STAY everyday," a fan wrote.
"Yes they have! It’s truly the perfect match. I can’t wait to see Stray Kids’s faces everywhere globally and also in tv commercials," an X user mentioned.
"Such a sweet collab. Looking forward to Pepero Day even more now," a netizen remarked.
"They all are looking soooo good!!," another person wrote.
Others joked about Felix and Seungmin's cool poses in the promotional visuals. Many STAYs (the group's fandom) expressed joy over seeing their favorite group secure another major brand deal.
"the way felix and seungmin aren't even holding anything they just serving face," a fan remarked.
"now advertise this with the boys doing the pepero game," an X user wrote.
"IT'S BECOMING AN SKZ WORLD ONE BRAND TO ANOTHER," a netizen commented.
More about Stray Kids’ rising influence and upcoming activities
The announcement comes as Stray Kids continue to expand their global reach. The group recently unveiled the tracklist for their third Japanese mini-album, Hollow. It is set to be released on June 18, 2025. The album will feature six tracks, including:
- Hollow
- Parade
- Never Alone
- just a little
- Fate
- Hollow (instrumental)
Fans can look forward to twelve different versions of the album. This will include special editions and member-specific versions.
To celebrate the release of Hollow, the group will host a series of special events in Japan. A total of 5000 fans will have the chance to attend the Public Sound Check and SKZOO Two-Shot Photo Session through a lottery-based pre-order system. The events are scheduled to take place at Shizuoka Ecopa Stadium. It will coincide with the group's world tour stops in Japan.
This partnership with Pepero is seen as a strategic win for both Lotte Wellfood and the K-pop group. The collaboration also marks another milestone in their journey, aligning them with a major brand just as they gear up for significant releases and fan events.