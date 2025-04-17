"Han being a good influence" — Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix and Han conversation about weight gain goes viral

In a recent live stream, Stray Kids members Felix and Han of Stray Kids had a conversation about weight gain. The two Stray Kids members were having food and conversing while occasionally interacting with fans online.

Felix mentioned that he had recently gained weight, to which Han reassured him it was okay to gain weight. When Felix asked to confirm, Han said that Felix looked pretty, nonetheless.

"Felix: I've gained weight recently. Han: You did? It's okay. You can gain weight. Felix: Is that okay? Han: Yes, you're pretty."

The fans were touched by the comments made during the live show and were taken to X to express their reactions and joy. They appreciated Hans's support for Felix and encouraged such conversations. Here's what one user wrote:

"Han being a good influence. Idols should be allowed to put on weight, its normal for your weight to fluctuate a bit"

Han was busy on his phone, whereas Felix was going for the next morsel. The two were conversing casually when this snippet caught the fans' eye. Here's how Strays, the fans of Stray Kids, reacted:

"one thing about skz is, they will always encourage one another to eat more. They know how strict all of them are with regards to their diet, so it's them reassuring one another that THEY ARE AT THEIR BEST SHAPE/CONDITION is truly heartwarming," a user wrote.

"Yup this is the perfect response!! This is why I love SKZ sm they lift each other up even if they are little insecure with themselves the members will always be there to assure them that they are fine, it’s okay and they are beautiful. So happy they have each other." a fan wrote.

"It's okay for ALL OF THEM to gain weight. Being an idol shouldn't mean being extremely thin but rather a healthy weight that supports their lifestyle and activities." another fan wrote.

Amidst these heartwarming reactions from the fans for the Stray Kids members, there was also a particular section that hinted at past conversations by Enhypen's members where the members reportedly commented on member Sunoo's eating habits. While many fans said that those comments were in jest, many were of the opinion that such comments should not be made in the first place.

"THIS is what members should do and say in this situation. Love how skz love eo unconditionally" a fan wrote.

"now this is when you two are work partners , band-mates and also bestfriends & keep eachothers respect . Learn @/ENHYPEN_members," a user commented.

"Time and time again, SKZ keep proving to me that they have the healthiest relationships and the healthiest mindset," another fan wrote.

What is on the agenda for Stray Kids in 2025?

On April 14, Stray Kids announced its third Japanese-language EP, Hollow, which will be released on June 18 in the middle of its concert tour DominATE. This concert tour began in August 2024, with maiden performances in South Korea, followed by performances in countries like Australia, China, Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Japan, among others.

Stray Kids wrapped up the South American leg of the tour with a performance in Mexico on April 13. It will next head to Japan and the US, followed by a European tour. The concert will conclude on July 30 with its final performance in Paris, France.

