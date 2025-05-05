"This is about the promoter"— Fans react as JYP issues apology after Day6's concert mishap in Jakarta

K-pop group Day6 has found itself in the headlines following a series of allegations against their concert organizers in Jakarta, Indonesia. The concert, which was part of the group's '3rd World Tour Forever Young,' took place on May 3. It received scathing reviews and criticism due to inadequate facilities, poor management, and an overall unpleasant experience.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger toward the venue organizers, Mecima Pro. Shortly thereafter, JYP Entertainment, Day6's label, issued an official apology for the poor management—

"Unfortunately, due to complications in coordination with the local promoter and poor management in resolving the situation, there was an inadequate response and lack of safety measures during adverse weather conditions. This resulted in delays to both the sound check and the start of the main performance.

"We deeply apologize to the fans who waited patiently in the bad weather and were inconvenienced, as well as to the artists who did their best under difficult circumstances while still putting the fans first."

However, fans were not pleased. While they did not hold Day6 accountable in any way, they placed full responsibility on the organizers. They urged JYP to look beyond a singular incident of mismanagement and demanded that JYP not only change the organizer but also consider the bigger picture.

However, fans were not pleased. While they did not hold Day6 accountable in any way, they placed full responsibility on the organizers. They urged JYP to look beyond a singular incident of mismanagement and demanded that JYP not only change the organizer but also consider the bigger picture. One X user wrote:

"If it were because of the weather, there wouldn’t have been this many MyDay outside the venue yesterday. This is about the promoter, not the weather or the artist," one X user wrote.

"I know this is the least you can do but you can do better by actually researching & trying to understand what's been really happening to us since the beginning. Thanks for apologizing but don't be mad if some of us still need time to process all of this..." a fan wrote.

"I'm not even a MyDay, but the local promotor had been problematic since years, and I've been their victim in 2017. Yes, 8 years long and their ticketing system had never improved, EVER! Just a few months ago they organized Seventeen 17RH tour in Jakarta, and it was also a chaos." another user replied.

"bro indonesians literally don’t mind any storm in a concert they would fight for it and any obstacle came thru to see their favs, but indonesia fans literally will fight the organizers" a fan wrote

Fans also brought attention to the problems they faced even before the concert in May. They came forward with receipts and proof of their complaints. Many people also gathered in protest outside the concert venue.

"@/day6official @/jypnation It wasn’t just about the weather. We’ve been raising concerns to you since March–April 2025 through mass emails and even a protest truck, but there was no response. This was not a one-time accident. It was the result of repeated unprofessionalism by Mecimapro since January 2025! Please don’t stay silent. Look deeper. Ask questions. Find the truth," a user wrote.

"not because of the change! it's because of the promoter itself! please, we are angry because of all the problems created by the mecima promoter! not angry at our idol. our idol has no fault whatsoever!," a fan wrote.

"MyDay love Day6 and many MyDay are present but as victims 1. The venue change to outdor was very bad, myday has protested but did not get any results. 2. After the venue change, mecima has not completed their refund to myday until now," another fan replied.

What happened at the Day6 concert in Jakarta?

The issue with Mecima Pro, the organizer of Day6's concert in Jakarta, dates back to when the concert was first announced. Fans alleged that the organizers made a last-minute change in the venue from a closed-roof location to an open-roof one. Considering the weather conditions in the country, an open-roof venue was not ideal for the concert.

Additionally, fans claimed that the organizers refrained from issuing refunds and altered the seating layout at the new venue, causing further distress. Fans presented a detailed report of all the alleged mismanagement by the organizers and urged JYP to look into the allegations and reconsider the organizers for future concerts in the country.

In other news, Day6 will release a new digital single, Maybe Tomorrow, on May 7, 2025. The lyrics are written by YoungK.

