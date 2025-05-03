"WHAT A SCAM"— Fans protest as DAY6's Jakarta concert undergoes alleged controversial venue change

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, DAY6 held a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of their Forever Young World Tour. The event was scheduled to take place at the Jakarta International Stadium and was organized by Mecima Pro. However, around March, it was announced that the venue would be changed to Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium because of a clash that was happening due to a football match at the same venue.

The announcement also revealed that the new venue would be an open stadium, and there were also changes in the seating arrangement, which affected the ticketing charges. Following the announcement, many fans and netizens were concerned about the concert as Jakarta is known for its frequent and severe weather conditions, which are not suitable for open stadiums.

Additionally, the announcement also stated that no sort of refund would be provided for the attendees, which further angered fans, as many deemed the venue change to be inconvenient. On the day of the concert, the venue was hit with a heavy rainfall, leaving the attendees drenched in the rain, with thunderstorms and strong winds.

While many tried to take cover under tents provided by the organizers, the tents also soon gave up due to the uncontrollable weather. Therefore, many fans protested outside the concert venue, expressing their displeasure with the turn of events. They also demanded a refund since fans had to experience the poor conditions due to the organizer's lack of proper planning and management.

At the concert, people expressed that the DAY6 members were also frustrated by the turn of events. Several fan-taken videos and pictures of the band members showcased them apologizing to the crowd and also arguing with the organizers' staff members for the poor condition of the venue. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"INTERNATIONAL MYDAYS WANTED TO GO TO THIS ADDITIONAL SHOW BECAUSE MECIMA CLAIMED IT WAS DAY6’s FIRST STADIUM CONCERT AND AN ENCORE! WHAT A SCAM," a fan wrote on X.

"They are a lot. They didnt come in to the venue not bcs they can not make it. But they wont do it. They're trapped by the promotor refund system that stuck, and didnt get their money back. They have pride, the CHOOSE to not be fooled by the promotor again!!" said a fan on X.

"Look at MyDays outside the stadium who still haven’t gotten their concert ticket refunds. We’ve been protesting for a long time, but y’all @day6official @jypnation act like you don’t hear us!" added another fan.

"This is not the first time we have been treated unfairly like this. There are no consequences at all for the promoter who keeps disappointing us, and once again, we are the ones who suffer," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens showcased their frustration and disappointment in the venue changes for DAY6's Jakarta concert.

"i cant stand the members being confused, crying, apologetic like this when promotor didn’t give proper treatment for both artist and fans," stated a fan.

"this mustve been exhausting mentally and physically to everyone involved (not u melani babi) i hope everyone get their well deserved rest and i hope day6 know that this protest isnt for them," added an X user.

"Respect to all Myday for their solidarity and movement. Can't wait for @mecimapro's downfall, for real," said a netizen.

"HEAR MY DAY VOICES! CHOOSE REPUTABLE LOCAL PROMOTER FOR BETTER FUTURE CONCERT!" commented another X user.

All you need to know about DAY6 and their recent activities

DAY6 is a South Korean pop-rock band that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 with their first EP, The Day. The band consists of Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon. Soon after their debut, the group rose to fame for their several iconic tracks such as You Were Beautiful, ZOMBIE, I Smile, Congratulations, Shoot Me, I Need Somebody, and more.

As the band continued to put forth more albums and singles, they had a short pause in their career between the years 2021 and 2023 due to the members' military enlistment. In 2024, after the return of all the members, the band releases their eighth EP, Fourever, which holds the track Welcome to the Show as its lead single.

In June 2024, they held their third fan meeting, I Need My Day, and around September 2024, they released another EP called Band Aid, with its lead single, Melt Down. DAY6 also won their first Daesang recently at the Korean Grand Music Awards that took place in December 2024. They also won the category of Best Band and Best Song at the 2024 Grand Performer Award.

Recently, the band made history as the first K-band to ever perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome for their 2024 Christmas concert, The Present 2024. Following the same, the members are currently rolling out their third world tour, Forever Young, which is expected to come to an end in May 2025 with a six-day concert in Seoul at the KSPO Dome.

