"Disgusting" - Netizens furious over Bang Si-hyuk's alleged involvement in KATSEYE's 'Gnarly' vulgar audio amid ongoing HYBE IPO investigation

On August 1, 2025, a viral clip drew attention online after Pink Slip, one of the producers of KATSEYE’s song Gnarly, discussed the track's production. He stated that the moaning audio used in the track was allegedly taken from an adult film. In the video, Pink Slip acknowledged the origin of the sample in a seemingly casual manner.The situation became more sensitive when fans noticed that HYBE’s chairman and founder, Bang Si-hyuk, is also listed as a co-producer and composer on Gnarly. His involvement in the song has only intensified the discussion.Many raised concerns about how such a sound came to be included in a track performed by KATSEYE, a group that features a 17-year-old member, Yoonchae.Gnarly producers talks about the production of the track (Image via X/@AboutMusicYT)As the clip of the producer's admission continues to circulate, attention has also turned toward Bang Si-hyuk. Netizens have called him out for his role in approving the final version of the track. In the light of the situation, an X user, @JhoebeG, wrote:&quot;Disgusting person.&quot;Fans took to social media to express concern and disappointment over the lack of oversight in such a high-profile release as Gnarly. Many criticized the decision to include audio from an adult source in a pop song performed by young idols.&quot;No way this producer on gnarly actually put p*rn audio into the song lol I thought it was one of the members but this is so much worse and unnecessary????,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;So he personally approved moaning on a track with a minor? bang sihyuk you will not be seeing heaven,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Meaning he's responsible for the moaning p*rn audio and giving it to a group of young girls including a minor. Sick!,&quot; another one said. &quot;Some of yall would say &quot;nahh why'd we care&quot; like hello there's a 17yo girl n a group full of women and don't you think that'd an issue. And knowing how much the 4orn industry has exploited women and minors over the years would u spport that shit?? C'mon u guys r more woke than me,&quot; a user wrote. Others also criticized the unprofessional tone in Pink Slip’s confession, feeling it downplayed the context involving underage artists.&quot;This is honestly weird as hell they could've just not revealed this mind you there is a minor in the group ??idk it just feels weird to bring up,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Wild that he did it, but even crazier that he confessed to that one voluntarily,&quot; an X user wrote. &quot;So what is he hoping to gain with this sick revelation!,&quot; another one said.Bang Si Hyuk’s past controversies resurface amid backlash over KATSEYE’s ‘Gnarly’With Bang Si-hyuk credited on Gnarly, attention has returned to previous criticisms surrounding the HYBE founder’s role in K-pop’s evolving image. Some fans have pointed to earlier controversies. These included debates about overs*xualization in younger groups, power dynamics in trainee-to-idol pipelines, and the increasing focus on global markets over cultural sensitivity.Gnarly was released as part of KATSEYE’s second EP, Beautiful Chaos, on April 30. It is already raising eyebrows among some fans for its edgy hyperpop production. The track was composed by a team of well-known producers, including Pink Slip, Alice Longyu Gao, Slow Rabbit, and Bang Si-hyuk.Meanwhile, the financial crime unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency executed a raid on HYBE headquarters at Yongsan, Seoul, on July 25. It was done as part of an evolving investigation. There were claims that Bang Si-hyuk had reportedly misled early investors and had profited from almost 400 billion won illegally.The search-and-seizure warrant approved by the Seoul Southern District Court marked the first formal action in the investigation, following two previous requests that had been rejected. Shortly before the raid, the Securities and Futures Commission under the Financial Services Commission filed a criminal complaint on July 16.As of now, HYBE has not issued any official response to the growing backlash surrounding both the song controversy and the ongoing investigation involving its chairman.