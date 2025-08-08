"Such a genuine compliment"- Fans touched as TXT's Huening Kai praises BTS' Jin's vocals while recommending 'Don't Say You Love Me' 

On August 7, 2025, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) opened up in a Weverse magazine feature titled TOMORROW X TOGETHER’S Playlist: The star completes its orbit by staying true together. The members shared personal thoughts about their new album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, and also recommended songs they’ve been listening to.While each member chose tracks that spoke to them, it was Huening Kai’s choice that struck a chord with fans of both TXT and BTS. In the feature, the TXT’s youngest highlighted BTS’ Jin’s solo song Don’t Say You Love Me, calling attention to Jin's vocals and delivery.He explained that the song touched him deeply and praised how naturally the emotions flowed throughout the track. On suggesting Jin's Don't Say You Love Me, Huening Kai said,&quot;I personally can’t get enough of Jin’s voice. I just had to recommend this song for the way his uniquely delicate vocals work so well in it. The emotions just flow so naturally and listening to it fills you with this warm, fuzzy feeling. I hope you’ll pay special attention to how incredibly good he is at expressing himself through his vocals. It’s absolutely enthralling.&quot;This heartfelt recommendation stood out to fans who have long admired the bond between TXT and BTS. ARMYs complimented Kai for his softness and sincerity, and hearing. &quot;That is such a genuine compliment. Thank you so much Huening Kai for recommending Don't Say You Love Me,&quot; an X user wrote.Hana¹²⁰⁴ | Proud of you Jin @Hana_FairLINK@TXTintl_twt That is such a genuine compliment 🥹 Thank you so much Huening Kai for recommending Don't Say You Love Me ❤️Fans quickly reacted to his mention online. Many thanked the TXT singer for openly appreciating the BTS singer's artistry. Others expressed how refreshing it was to see idols supporting each other sincerely.&quot;Thank you so Much Kai, it's so rare to see other artists who has a pure and genuine compliments towards JIN,.. Thank you for your kind and thoughtful compliments kai,&quot; a fan added.&quot;and he is so real for that i would love to see him cover it,&quot; a user remarked.&quot;Kai has now officially joined the other TXT members in the Jin fanboy club,&quot; another one said.&quot;The way Huening Kai described seokjin's vocals is so real. I love that he gave an in depth review about seokjin's voice,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans also said this moment showed how much love and mutual respect both groups have for each other.&quot;goat recognizes goat omg just when i started getting obsessed with dance with you,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;I love the mutual BTXT love. TXT/Jin are such a good stylistic match in particular,&quot; another one said.&quot;YALL DONT KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS TO ME, I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR KAI X JIN CRUMBS SO LONG! MY TWO BIAS,&quot; a fan commented.More from the Weverse article, TXT's song recommendations, and their bond with BTSIn the same article, other bandmates of Kai also shared their current favorite tracks- both their own and others:Soobin chose Beautiful Strangers and also recommended Paul Kim’s Rain. He said it was soothing and perfect for a relaxed moment.Yeonjun picked the group’s Upside Down Kiss and the emotional indie song Love. by wave to earth.Beomgyu suggested listening to Take My Half from their album and also mentioned The Last Dance by Kim Feelsun as a current favorite.Taehyun shared thoughts on Bird of Night, his first solo, and added Cry For Me by The Weeknd as a song that stayed with him.Huening Kai, besides Jin’s solo, also recommended Killin’ It Girl by j-hope and GloRilla. It showed his admiration for yet another BTS member.KOREAN SALES @koreansales_twtLINK&quot;The Star Chapter: TOGETHER&quot; by #TXT has been certified Platinum by RIAJ in Japan for +250,000 copies.The relationship between the two HYBE groups has been visible in more ways than one. Just a few days earlier, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader Soobin appeared on Mr. House Husband 2. He spoke warmly about BTS’ RM. Soobin shared how RM had given him advice about leadership and how they often hang out casually at RM’s place, sometimes just eating fried chicken together.TXT is currently promoting The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, their fourth full-length album, which brings a close to their long-running narrative series.Meanwhile, BTS members are working in Los Angeles on their much-anticipated group comeback. It is set to be their first full project after completing military service.