"Respect their space": Fans outraged as BTS' Jin reveals decision to end high-five interactions at Run Jin concerts following safety concerns

On August 6, 2025, BTS' Jin hosted a late-night Weverse Live after finishing his solo concert in London. Relaxed and in good spirits, he chatted with ARMYs while enjoying some crab in his hotel room. He shared thoughts about his performance and moments from the ongoing RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.Though lighthearted at first, the singer eventually opened up about a topic many fans had been quietly wondering about. During the early stops of his tour, he delighted fans by walking close to the barricades during performances. He would often share brief high-five-like interactions with some. However, in recent shows, he no longer extended his hand or approached as closely.During the live, BTS's eldest addressed this change. He explained that although those moments were meant to be light, high-touch experiences, some people started to grab his hand with too much force or for too long. This not only disrupted the flow of the performance but also raised safety concerns for him and the security team. As translated by an X user, @jinnieslamp, the K-pop star said,&quot;I used to go around during performances and touch fans' hands like this. But there were fans who just touched my hand, and others who tried to grab it like this. As I was grabbing hands like this, fans had their hands out, right? So I'd go around and touch them like this. &quot;But when someone grabbed my hand here, and it happened like this, it got a bit dangerous. My hand would get pulled like this, and the fans would end up like this too.&quot;He clarified that it was a tough call, but out of caution and the need to keep the show smooth and safe for everyone, he had to stop the practice.&quot;So from then on, I wanted to touch hands, but I got scared and couldn't do it anymore. Last time I said, &quot;Please don't grab my hand just touch it,&quot; but that didn't really work. So after that, I was scared and couldn't really do hand-touching anymore.&quot;Fans quickly took to social media to express their frustration. An X user, @igicatto, wrote,JinCat is already missing our ʬʜ JIN ᵉᶜʰᵒ ᵕ̈ ♡ @igicattoLINKRespect their space!!!!Many ARMYs shared how heartbreaking it was that a few individuals caused a change that impacted the experience for everyone else.&quot;First, the free hugs, and now the high fives. Seokjin would want every way to interact with fans so this also ruins the moment for him! This is why I hate people!,&quot; a fan added.&quot;ALL IT TAKES IS ONE THINKING THEY ARE HAVING THEIR Y/N MOMENT TO RUIN IT FOR EVERYONE!,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;I don't think they tried to hold hands. They obviously grabbed him aggressively. That's not ok. It only took one selfish person to ruin it for everyone,&quot; a netizen commented.&quot;Please respect him Dont be such a selfish person if he is doing something for us dont make it regret him for such simple things that make us happy but bcuz of some ppl u ruin all it,&quot; another person added.Others praised Jin for prioritizing safety while still going all out to connect with fans during the concert.&quot;I love our boundary king. He doesn't owe anyone an explanation but he is using it as education and helping fans understand how their negative actions have consequences. I love that so much,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Good decision. Creeps with no boundaries or respect do not deserve any access to him. He is far too kind and his kindness is wasted on these ungrateful, dangerous people. You don't get to touch him. Period,&quot; a fan mentioned. &quot;Good for him, I'm proud he always draws a line. Sadly for other armys but it is what it is. He has the right to stop doing things he's not longer comfortable with,&quot; another one said.More about the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR – Full schedule, setlist, and detailsJin’s RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR marks his first solo world tour after completing military service. The tour is celebrated for its unique format, where fans are equally participants in various challenges and games during the shows. Fans engage in games like Karaoke and Charades with Jin, making the experience even more memorable for concert-goers. After his London stops, only two more shows remain before the tour concludes. The tour followed the release of Jin's two solo albums, Happy and ECHO, after his military service. In addition to songs from these albums, he also performed some of his old solo his and BTS group songs.Here is the list of songs Jin performed in his tour:Running WildI'll Be ThereWith The CloudsFallingDon't Say You Love MeSUPER TUNAI Will Come To YouAbyssBackgroundAnother LevelLoser (feat. YENA)Rope ItThe AstronautNothing Without Your LoveEpiphanyMoonTo Me, TodayDynamiteButterMikrokosmosSpring DayThe last two shows will be in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at the Ziggo Dome on August 9 and 10.