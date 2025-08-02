  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "SOLD OUT KING": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin makes history as the first Asian artist with the largest audience ever at the US Arena Honda Center

"SOLD OUT KING": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin makes history as the first Asian artist with the largest audience ever at the US Arena Honda Center

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 02, 2025 15:36 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@jin)

On July 17 and 18, BTS' Jin held a United States concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Following the same, it was revealed that the idol made history with the two concerts by becoming the first Asian artist to have the largest audience ever at the Honda Center, with a capacity of 18,000 people.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the same revelation, fans and netizens were thrilled to see the idol gain recognition for his several milestones as a solo artist. The interest in the idol's world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR, as well as his recent accomplishments related to it, have also drawn considerable attention.

One fan shared:

"SOLD OUT KING"
Ad

Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's recent historical achievement with his solo world tour concert at the Honda Center:

"I’M SO PROUD OF YOU MY LOVE," said a fan on X.
"Vocal king ..live concert King," added another fan.
"To be there both nights this is cool," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens congratulated the idol's recent achievement and grandly celebrated the same.

Ad
"No one does it like BTS members," stated a fan.
"Best for the best!!," added an X user.
"Great start of soloist Kim Seokjin," stated a netizen.
"MY SHINING STAR I LOVE HIM SO MUCH WTF," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his ongoing solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR

BTKim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer and dancer who started his official solo career in December 2022 by releasing his first single, The Astronaut. Following the same, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory military service.

Ad

He was discharged from the same in June 2024, and immediately dived back into his solo activities. The idol rolled out his own variety show, RUN JIN, inspired by BTS' South Korean variety show, RUN BTS. The same also concluded in May 2025.

Ad

However, to keep the show's spirit alive after the overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans and netizens, the idol announced his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR. The tour was constructed to amalgamate the essence of the variety show with his solo music releases.

Therefore, the idol will be rolling out games, challenges, and fun tasks at every concert for him and the audience. The tour started towards the end of June and is expected to continue till the second week of August.

Ad

Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the idol's ongoing solo world tour:

  • June 28-29: Goyang, South Korea, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
  • July 17-18: Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall
  • July 17-18: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome
  • July 22-23: Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center
  • July 26-27: Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
  • July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
  • August 5-6: London, the UK, O2
  • August 9-10: Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

On the other hand, the idol also rolled out two solo albums in November 2024 and May 2025, called Happy and ECHO, respectively. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the idol's upcoming solo schedules and releases.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications