"SOLD OUT KING": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin makes history as the first Asian artist with the largest audience ever at the US Arena Honda Center

On July 17 and 18, BTS' Jin held a United States concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Following the same, it was revealed that the idol made history with the two concerts by becoming the first Asian artist to have the largest audience ever at the Honda Center, with a capacity of 18,000 people.Following the same revelation, fans and netizens were thrilled to see the idol gain recognition for his several milestones as a solo artist. The interest in the idol's world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR, as well as his recent accomplishments related to it, have also drawn considerable attention.One fan shared:&quot;SOLD OUT KING&quot;Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's recent historical achievement with his solo world tour concert at the Honda Center:&quot;I’M SO PROUD OF YOU MY LOVE,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;Vocal king ..live concert King,&quot; added another fan.&quot;To be there both nights this is cool,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens congratulated the idol's recent achievement and grandly celebrated the same.&quot;No one does it like BTS members,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;Best for the best!!,&quot; added an X user.&quot;Great start of soloist Kim Seokjin,&quot; stated a netizen.&quot;MY SHINING STAR I LOVE HIM SO MUCH WTF,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his ongoing solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOURBTKim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer and dancer who started his official solo career in December 2022 by releasing his first single, The Astronaut. Following the same, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory military service.He was discharged from the same in June 2024, and immediately dived back into his solo activities. The idol rolled out his own variety show, RUN JIN, inspired by BTS' South Korean variety show, RUN BTS. The same also concluded in May 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, to keep the show's spirit alive after the overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans and netizens, the idol announced his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR. The tour was constructed to amalgamate the essence of the variety show with his solo music releases.Therefore, the idol will be rolling out games, challenges, and fun tasks at every concert for him and the audience. The tour started towards the end of June and is expected to continue till the second week of August.Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the idol's ongoing solo world tour:June 28-29: Goyang, South Korea, Goyang Auxiliary StadiumJuly 17-18: Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition HallJuly 17-18: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera DomeJuly 22-23: Dallas, Texas, American Airlines CenterJuly 26-27: Tampa, Florida, Amalie ArenaJuly 30-31: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential CenterAugust 5-6: London, the UK, O2August 9-10: Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Ziggo DomeOn the other hand, the idol also rolled out two solo albums in November 2024 and May 2025, called Happy and ECHO, respectively. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the idol's upcoming solo schedules and releases.