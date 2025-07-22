"Stop comparing them"- Fans outraged over brand endorsement discourse targeting Jungkook and BTS members as Jin responds

BTS’ Jin was recently announced as the new ambassador for Dongwon Tuna. This followed a long list of solo brand deals he has secured since completing his military service in June 2025. With this latest partnership, the BTS eldest member now officially represents several major brands across various industries.The brand deals include food, fashion, luxury jewelry, tourism, cosmetics, and sportswear. Currently, he is endorsing the following brands:Dongwon Tuna (food)Ottogi Jin Ramen (food)GUCCI (fashion)FRED (luxury jewelry)LANEIGE (cosmetics)Alo Yoga (sportswear)Visit Seoul (tourism)Dolby Atmos (audio experience)Gelato Pique (loungewear)Soon after the tuna brand announcement, a comparison post gained traction on Weverse. It showed a breakdown of each BTS member’s solo endorsements. Jin appeared at the top with the most partnerships, while Jungkook was only linked with Calvin Klein.Jin then responded under the post. He explained that all members receive numerous endorsement offers but choose based on their priorities. He wrote,&quot;Oh, it's just that I did a lot, but the other members actually get tons of ad offers too, like dozens or hundreds! They just choose not to do them. Even I've turned down more than a dozen myself... I think I'm gonna focus on what I'm doing now and probably won't take on any more...? (Though if something I really like pops up, I might totally change my mind, haha!)&quot;He even shared that he had declined more than a dozen himself and that he might not take on more unless something really interesting came along. Fans widely appreciated his response. They praised Jin for shutting down unnecessary comparisons without being harsh. An X user, @woldroff, wrote,&quot;Yeah army,please stop comparing them..and this is for you all to when most of you laughing at him back then.&quot;Many reminded others that each BTS member is free to decide their path. They mentioned that these choices shouldn’t be turned into ranking games.&quot;Its just a slap in face of solos who kept on comparing the boys to each other…just love how Jiin correct time without being rude,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Proof time n time again that bangtan choose themselves what they want to do. Dont mind pathetic akgae/solos who think they got sabotaged cuz each bangtan knows how to handle themselves,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;he is such a humble human being, but i hope we don't post of a comparison photo like this on wv bec i don't want to make jin feel bad about the comparison... he might have turned down more offers or step back bec of this, thinking we're just comparing him with other members,&quot; another one said.&quot;beating the “victim mentality” of solos for the members. THEY HAVE FULL AUTONOMY ,&quot; a netizen added.They recalled how the Epiphany singer once had only a single ad deal with a Ramen brand before enlisting. They praised the K-pop star for his mature answer.&quot;LOVE HOW HE CLEARED EVERYONE WHY THEY DONT HAVE SAME NUMBER OF ADS,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;jin saw someone lowkey shading jungkook and shut that down so fast lmfaooo,&quot; another one said. &quot;Seokjin is so secure in himself, he doesn't drag others down to uplift him, such a positive mindset to have. He's so humble, he doesn't have mean bone in his body. No ounce of jealousy, envy or hatred. Just happy, beautiful and big hearted,&quot; another fan added.All of Jin’s brand deals and current solo activities amid BTS’ comeback preparationsJin’s recent streak of endorsements covers a wide range of categories. Notably, he also owns a liquor brand, IGIN. Here's a detailed look at each:Dongwon Tuna: His latest campaign ties into his viral 2021 song, Super Tuna. The brand launched teaser clips featuring the track and will release a full commercial as well as special edition tuna cans with the singer's photo and stickers.Ottogi Jin Ramen: A long-running partnership that began in 2022, this brand shares the idol's name and personality. It recently expanded globally and included exclusive stickers and Wootteo-themed packaging.GUCCI: The Italian luxury fashion house named him its global brand ambassador in 2024. He attended the Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show in Milan.FRED: French luxury jewelry brand FRED announced the BTS star as their first-ever global face.LANEIGE: The popular Korean cosmetics brand chose the idol as their first male global ambassador in late 2024.Alo Yoga: The singer's collaboration with this sportswear brand was revealed in September 2024. He also attended the opening of Alo’s first Korean store.Visit Seoul: Appointed as the honorary tourism ambassador for Seoul, the singer promoted the city through the “Feel Soul Good” campaign.Dolby Atmos: In October, the BTS member collaborated with the brand for their &quot;Love More in Dolby&quot; campaign. The idol starred in the campaign's commercial to celebrate his single I'll Be There.Gelato Pique: In June this year, the singer collaborated with the Japanese brand for a special collection called &quot;Gelato Pique meets Jin.&quot; The collection includes clothing and accessories designed by the BTS member. Jin is currently on his solo tour, reconnecting with fans through live performances for the first time in two years.Meanwhile, the rest of the BTS members are now in Los Angeles. They will spend two months preparing for the group’s comeback, expected to drop in spring 2026.