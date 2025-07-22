Three airline employees referred to prosecutors for allegedly leaking & selling flight information of BTS and other celebrities

On July 22, 2025, The Korea Herald reported that a Hong Kong Airlines staffer and two others have been sent to the prosecution for leaking travel details of BTS and other stars. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Unit confirmed they forwarded the trio, including a foreign airline employee referred to as Mr. A, to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.Charges include breaching the Information and Communications Network Act and other related offenses. Officials found that Mr. A reportedly accessed internal flight schedules of celebrities without permission and passed the data to brokers. These brokers then allegedly shared the information through open chat platforms and private messages.The group is believed to have made tens of millions of won through the illegal trade. Authorities reportedly traced the payment flow and confirmed each person’s role. Mr. A was taken into custody in February, with the other two arrested the following month. During questioning, police uncovered how the flight data was retrieved and traded.Following the arrests, HYBE stated it would fully assist authorities and pursue legal action without compromise. The company added it plans to enforce a zero-tolerance approach against any misuse of artist information.“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward crimes that commercialize and traffic in artists’ personal information. There will be no compromise or leniency. Everyone involved will be held fully accountable,&quot; the multinational conglomerate asserted.In 2023, HYBE formed a dedicated response team to report such actions. The company also identified social media accounts involved in the spread of flight data and submitted user records and supporting evidence to the police.BTS members faced various stalker incidents following military dischargeA few BTS members have faced constant &quot;sasaeng&quot; behavior after their military discharge. Last month, a Chinese woman (said to be in her 30s) was discovered attempting to access Jungkook’s residence in Seoul during the late hours.Security footage showed her randomly tapping codes on the digital lock outside his building at around 11:20 pm local time, per BBC. She later told police she had flown in just to see him. Officers arrested her on the spot and charged her with unlawful entry. She allegedly admitted to traveling to South Korea to meet the vocalist.The break-in attempt happened just hours after the BTS' maknae completed his military service on June 11. On July 13, both Jungkook and Jimin were interrupted during a live broadcast due to multiple OTP messages and hacking attempts. Jungkook asked fans to stop sending verification codes, while Jimin commented humorously about someone trying to access his account.The disturbance forced them to pause and address the issue live. At the same time, BTS' Jin encountered a different fan-related incident the previous year. At a large gathering held a day post his release and crowded with 1,000 spectators, a woman in her 50s kissed him without permission. The incident, recorded on camera, showed Jin clearly startled.As reported by The Korea Herald, the suspect later wrote online that her lips touched his neck and even described how soft his skin felt. After public backlash, someone filed a complaint, and South Korean police summoned her in February 2025. Her case was later passed to prosecutors on charges of public s*xual harassment.BTS is preparing for a complete reunion in 2026 following the end of their military duties. They intend to drop a fresh record and kick off an international tour.