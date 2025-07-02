"Most sought after artist" — Fans react as Monica Kim reveals at least 3 fashion houses fought to sign Jungkook before Calvin Klein landed the deal

On June 10, Monica Kim, a former editor of American Vogue, released her latest book, The Meaning of Jungkook: The Triumph of BTS and The Making of a Global Superstar. The book is an unofficial exploration into the forces that contributed to the idol's talent, success, and impact in the industry.

As Kim unpacked the idol's many stages in the industry, from his debut to recent solo artist activities, she also mentioned Jungkook's Calvin Klein endorsement. The idol was named the global brand ambassador of Calvin Klein in March 2023, and Kim claimed in her book that at least three other brands fought to sign with the Yes or No singer, until he chose Calvin Klein.

She wrote:

"From my time consulting in the industry, I know of at least three top fashion houses that fought hard to get him but were turned away."

As this observation circulated on various social media platforms, fans were elated to learn about the idol's high demand in the industry and took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to the news.

"the most sought after artist," one fan tweeted.

Many fans were also impressed with how he chose to turn away high-end brands to choose the one he actually liked and felt comfortable with.

"He's in high demand but I'm glad he chose the brand he likes and wears," said a fan.

"Jungkook himself refused offers from biggest fashion brands to be taken as a BA. Jungkook chose the real brand that he truly like and uses every day," added another fan.

"It's never been about hype or dominance for Jungkook - it's about what aligns with his vibe and that authenticity sets him apart," commented another one.

More netizens commended the idol's influence both inside and outside the music industry.

"Are we even surprised knowing his Selling Power? That's hybe Biggest rainmaker just after his own group. But JK is just so extremely humble, simple and the most unpretentious Soloist," stated a netizen.

"This should put to rest the lies that no luxury brands wanted Jungkook. They were fighting for him and wanted him but he rejected their offers except for Calvin Klein. To be able to reject luxury brands is so cool. It's so Jungkook!" added an X user.

"Wbk! He's in high demand . I'm glad he chose the brand he likes," said another netizen.

"He doesn't chase he attracts," commented another X user.

About BTS' Jungkook's solo activities

BTS Jungkook, or Jeon Jung-kook, is a South Korean singer and dancer. He debuted under BigHit Entertainment, rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He is part of BTS' Vocal Line.

As a member of BTS, he put forth several solo tracks through the group's albums, such as My Time and Euphoria. Additionally, he also rolled out a solo song through SoundCloud in 2020 called Still With You, which was a gift to ARMYs on the BTS' debut anniversary.

However, the idol's official solo debut was in July 2023, with the release of his first single, Seven, which also featured Latto. He soon followed it up with another collaborative single in September called 3D, this time working with Jack Harlow.

In November of the same year, he released his first solo album, Golden. The Standing Next To You singer also released a documentary film called I Am Still, which chronicled the creation of his first solo album.

Jeon Jung-kook enlisted in the military for his mandatory service along with fellow BTS member Jimin under the Buddy System in December 2023. Both were subsequently discharged from the military after fulfilling their service on June 11, 2025.

